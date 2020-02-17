5 Healthy No-Cook Meals For Those Times When You Are In No Mood To Cook

These quick recipes can be made without cooking food.

When we are tuckered out after a long day, we are not really motivated to turn on the stove and slog it out yet again to cook an elaborate meal. Many of us face it on most of the days. That's when we turn to all the processed and frozen foods stocked in the refrigerator. And, that further leads us towards unhealthy diet and problems related to it; weight gain being the most dreadful of them all. Cooking healthy doesn't always mean tiring yourself in the kitchen. There are so many quick-fix options for healthy meals that you can rustle up without having to waste time in actually cooking them.



Here are some quick and easy meal options that you can make when you are strapped of both energy and time. These meals can also be your go-to recipes when you also have to torch those extra calories.







5 Healthy No-Cook Meals That Are Quick And Easy



1 .Breakfast Cereal

This meal is perfect for rushed mornings. Just throw in some corn flakes, fruits, nuts, seeds and some honey along with milk. In all of five minutes, you'll have a delicious and nutritious breakfast ready to dive in to an energetic day ahead.





Cornflakes cereal is a healthy meal.

2. Grilled Curd Sandwich



When you have to stuff your breads, healthy options are aplenty. Make a veggie mix of cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and dunk in hung curd along with spices of your choice. Grill the sandwich and enjoy your healthy meal. Remember to pick brown bread or multigrain bread to make this quick sandwich.







All you have to do is cut watermelon into small cubes and smear them with crumbled feta cheese. Sprinkle some mint leaves, drizzle the salad with some olive and vinegar, and you're done.







Peel and grate cucumber. Whisk together with low fat curd, dried mint leaves, lemon juice, salt, crushed and pepper. For better taste, chill it in the refrigerator for few minutes before consuming it.





Cucumber soup can be made in minutes.





5. Avocado Toast



Scoop out the flesh of a ripe avocado, mash it well with the help of a fork. Add salt, pepper and other foods of your choice - onions, tomatoes, eggs, olives - there are many foods that go with avocado. Just smear the paste on the top of your healthy bread toast.



Keep these recipes ready when you want to cook something healthy without going near the stove.







