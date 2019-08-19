Healthy Diet: 5 Healthy Whole Wheat Recipes To Help You Ditch Refined Flour

Whole wheat flour can be used to make a range of healthy dishes

Highlights Whole grains are great fibre-rich weight loss foods to consume

Whole wheat can be used to make a range of healthy dishes

Whole wheat pasta, kheer, cake and more recipes

Wheat is a food grain, which is one of the most popular ones around the world. Wheat is technically a grass and its seeds are harvested for consumption as food cereals. In India especially, wheat (or gehun) is the most popular food grain that is used every day for making chapatis and other flatbreads. Wheat flour is available in various forms, with its highly processed form called maida being used in preparing a variety of baked goods like breads, cakes, pastries etc. Maida is finely milled and bleached till it resembles cake flour and is usually considered unhealthy when consumed in excess, mainly because all the nutritious elements of wheat have been removed in the final product. Whole wheat, on the other hand, is considered quite nutritious.





Whole Wheat Nutrition And Facts

There are a number of different species of wheat that are cultivated around the world. The one thing that might hold true for all of them is that the less processing they have been made to go through, the better their nutritional profile. Whole wheat, just like other whole grains, is a rich source of dietary fibre and protein, which are two of three essential macro-nutrients required for a healthy body. It is a source of energy and it promotes satiety, when consumed in its most unprocessed form. Foods rich in dietary fibre are good for the gut and they may also help reduce the risk of a number of diseases, including heart diseases, diabetes, hypertensive disorder etc.





Also Read: Whole Grains For Diabetes: Load Up On These Superfoods To Manage Diabetes Naturally

Healthy diet: Whole wheat flour

Here Are Five Healthy Whole Wheat Recipes You May Try:

We traditionally make kheer from rice, but this whole wheat kheer is healthier than the popular version. It doesn't contain refined sugar and instead uses jaggery as a sweetener.





Soba noodles are flat noodles made from whole wheat and this recipe also adds the protein and fibre-rich buckwheat to the mix. Noodle-making might seem like a daunting task but the result might be worth the trouble.





A creamy pasta recipe without the unhealthy calories of cream and refined flour is just what the doctor ordered. This whole wheat penne pasta recipe uses the natural creaminess of mushrooms to give you a dish that is both satisfying and delicious.





Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Whole Grain Desi Flat Bread Recipes For Diabetics





Healthy Diet: Whole wheat pasta

This cake recipe will make you ditch refined flour cakes forever. Prepared using whole wheat flour and jaggery, this cake is loaded with the goodness of walnuts and the recipe is just incredibly easy to follow.





Evening snacks can weigh you down when you're trying to clean up your diet. These wheat cookies will rescue your diet plans from the onslaught of those unhealthy chips and crisps.





Whole wheat can replace refined flour is most of your favourite dishes and desserts. All you need to do is to experiment with the ingredient and play around with the flavours and textures.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



