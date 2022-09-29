Thinking about what to cook for dinner can be quite confusing during weekdays. After a long and tiring day at work, all we want is a no-fuss dinner. Something that doesn't take much time to prepare, yet delicious. While we're constantly on a quest for quick and easy recipes for dinner, it is important to ensure that your meal is filled with the right amount of nutrients. Speaking of healthy food, soya is one such food item that is power packed with protein and is used to make a variety of dishes. Today, we bring you a list of 5 high-protein soya recipes that are not only delicious but make for a wholesome dinner meal. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Also read: High-Protein Diet: Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Sticks At Home (Recipe Inside)

Here're 5 High-Protein Soya Recipes You Must Try:

1.Soya Biryani (Our Recommendation)

Who doesn't love biryani? This soya biryani is made using fried soya chunks and potatoes that are cooked in an array of spices and vegetables. The addition of coconut milk helps enhance the flavour of this biryani. Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe.

2.Veg Soya Keema





This recipe is for all the vegetarians out there. If you think you're missing out on the popular chicken or mutton keema, then this veg soya keema is going to change your mind. Pair it with roti, naan or boiled rice and turn it into a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.

3.Soya Pizza





Pizza is one of the most popular dishes in the world. This pizza is made with soya granule toppings and has a whole wheat base. You can also use leftover roti to make this delicious pizza and top it with any veggies of your choice. Click here for the recipe.







4.Soya Chilli Manchurian





Next up, we bring you a lip-smacking Indo-Chinese recipe. Crispy soya chunks are tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce with vegetables. This soya chilli manchurian is oozing with flavours and will surely tantalise your taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

5.Soya Sabzi





All you need to do for this recipe is soak the soya chunks and toss them with some veggies and spices. You can make this soya sabzi in just under 15 minutes. It is extremely flavourful and ideal for a wholesome dinner meal. Click here for the recipe.











Make these high-protein soya recipes for dinner. Do let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.