Sometimes there are days when we all want to put in the best of our efforts and make a whole feast. And then there are days when we dread to walk to the kitchen also. On such days, when your stomach is growling, all you want is someone to make food for you. But unfortunately, we are our own chefs. So, if you also feel lazy or tired today, fret not; we have you covered. Here we bring you a simple and delicious recipe for soya sabzi! Soya has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. There are tons of ways to cook it, one such way being this easy sabzi. This recipe may sound boring, but trust us, it is bursting with flavours. And the best part? It does not even take 15 minutes to cook! You can have this sabzi with roti or paratha. If you wish to turn it into a full meal, pair it with some fresh dahi!





To make this high-protein recipe, all you need to do is soak the soya and toss it with some veggies and spices! Then let it cook till the flavours mix. Check out the full recipe below:





Soya is a protein-rich food.

Soya Sabzi Recipe: Here's How To Make Soya Sabzi

First, wash and soak the soybean to make it soft. Heat oil in a pan, and add chopped ginger and garlic. After they turn golden brown, add chopped onions and saute. Now add chopped tomato to this mixture and cook till the tomato pieces are soft. Throw in the green chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt, then saute the soya, and stir for two minutes. Add two cups of water and allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Keep it on low flame, and occasionally stir till the water is almost gone. Garnish it with coriander leaves before serving!





For the full recipe of this easy soya sabzi, click here.





Make this recipe on your lazy days, and let us know how it turned out for you!