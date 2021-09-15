We all love devouring a plate of biryani! The puffed rice, mixed with spices and chicken, is not only soulful to have but is also one of the most comforting dishes on our list. And it's not only this, the popularity of biryani is such that you can easily find it with street vendors to big restaurants and even make it at home. Although this dish is mainly cooked with a certain type of meat, usually chicken or mutton, but today we bring you the vegetarian soya biryani that you would equally love to devour!





Now, we know that many people might not opt for a vegetarian biryani, but trust us, this soya biryani is going to change your mind! This biryani is cooked in an array of spices, vegetables, crispy potatoes, and soya that bring out the rice's flavour. To add a richer taste to this biryani, we have even used coconut milk to give you a flavour, unlike any other biryani. So, without waiting, let us see how to make the yummy soya biryani.





How To Make Soya Biryani | Soya Biryani Recipe

First, take the heavy bottom pot and heat mustard oil and shallow fry potatoes with soya chunks till the skin gets crisp Strain the soybean and set them aside with potatoes. Add ghee to the same pot with whole spices. Add sliced onions and ginger garlic paste and cook. Next, add tomatoes, curry leaves and all the powdered spices and stir.

Cover and cook till oil separates from the tomato-spice mixture. Drain the soaked rice and add to the sautéed masala - mix well. Add fried potatoes with soybean. Now, add coconut milk and stir well. Bring the biryani to a boil. Once it starts to boil, cover with a heavy lid and cook for 10-15 minutes on the lowest flame.





For the full recipe of soya biryani, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of this vegetarian biryani!









