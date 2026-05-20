Nepali cuisine is known for comforting dishes that combine simple ingredients with bold and memorable flavours. One such traditional favourite is Chukani, a tangy potato-based side dish loved for its refreshing taste and creamy texture. Made with boiled potatoes, yoghurt, aromatic spices, and mustard oil, it is usually served with rice or traditional Nepali meals. The mix of soft potatoes and mildly spiced yoghurt creates a flavour that feels both comforting and exciting. Chukani is especially popular during family gatherings and festive occasions because it is quick to prepare and tastes delicious. Its rich aroma, balanced spices, and cooling yoghurt base make it a perfect addition to any meal, giving everyday food a delightful Nepali touch.





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Why This Dish Is Unique

Chukani stands out because it blends boiled potatoes with tangy yoghurt and traditional Nepali spices.

The use of mustard oil adds a strong and authentic Himalayan flavour to the dish.

It is light, refreshing, and pairs well with both spicy curries and simple rice meals.

Unlike regular potato recipes, Chukani has a creamy texture with a mildly sour taste.

Its simplicity and classic preparation make it a comforting favourite in many Nepali homes.

How To Make Nepali Chukani

Ingredients





3 medium boiled potatoes





2 cups fresh yoghurt





1 small onion, finely sliced





2 green chillies, chopped





1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder





1 tablespoon mustard oil





1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds





6-8 curry leaves





1 teaspoon kasuri methi





Salt as per taste





A pinch of red chilli powder





Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Peel the boiled potatoes and cut them into medium-sized cubes, then place them in a large mixing bowl carefully. Whisk the fresh yoghurt until smooth and creamy, then pour it evenly over the boiled potatoes. Add sliced onions, chopped green chillies, roasted cumin powder, salt, and red chilli powder, mixing everything gently. Heat mustard oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and kasuri methi, and let them crackle to release aroma. Pour this hot tadka over the prepared Chukani and mix well so the flavours combine evenly. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve chilled with rice, dal, or traditional Nepali dishes for the best taste.

This authentic Nepali Chukani brings together creamy yoghurt, soft potatoes, and bold spices to create a flavourful side dish that instantly enhances any meal.