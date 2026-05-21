Eid-ul-Adha, which will be celebrated on 27 May this year, is a time of joy, togetherness, and indulgent festive food. From flavourful biryani and juicy kebabs to rich meat dishes and sweet sevaiyan, the spread is always grand and satisfying.





However, with the summer heat at its peak in many cities, it becomes important to keep the body cool and hydrated during celebrations. Heavy meals without enough fluids can leave you feeling tired and low on energy. Adding refreshing and hydrating dishes to your Eid menu is a simple and healthy way to maintain balance.





Cooling drinks, light sides, and chilled desserts not only taste delicious but also help you stay fresh and energised throughout the day. Here are some easy hydrating recipes that perfectly complement your festive feast without feeling heavy.

Also Read: Summer Diet Tips: Drink Mango Lassi, Jaljeera And Other Summer Drinks To Beat Dehydration

6 Hydrating Recipes For Eid Festival

1. Rose Lemon Sharbat





Rose lemon sharbat is a refreshing drink made with rose syrup, lemon juice, chilled water, and ice cubes. Its cooling flavours help beat the heat while adding a sweet and tangy touch to your Eid celebration. Click here for recipe

2. Dahi Chana Chaat





This light chaat combines boiled chickpeas with chilled yoghurt, onions, tomatoes, and mild spices. It is filling, nutritious, and helps keep your body cool after heavy meals. Click here for recipe





3. Watermelon Mint Cooler





Fresh watermelon blended with mint leaves and ice makes a naturally hydrating summer drink. It feels light and instantly refreshes you during warm Eid afternoons. Click here for recipe





4. Paan Rabri Falooda





Paan rabri falooda is a rich festive dessert made with chilled milk, falooda sev, basil seeds, and paan flavour. Served cold, it offers both indulgence and a cooling effect. Click here for recipe





5. Mango Kulfi





Mango kulfi is a creamy frozen treat made with ripe mango pulp, milk, and dry fruits. Its refreshing sweetness makes it a perfect dessert after a hearty Eid meal. Click here for recipe

6. Mint Cucumber Raita





Mint cucumber raita is a cooling side dish made with yoghurt, grated cucumber, and fresh mint. It pairs beautifully with biryani and kebabs while helping the body stay fresh. Click here for recipe





Festivals feel even more enjoyable when rich dishes are balanced with something light and refreshing. These hydrating recipes will not only enhance your Eid feast but also help you stay cool, comfortable, and energised in the summer heat.