When I was little, I used to watch my mom make paneer from scratch. She would start by boiling the milk. Next, she would squeeze one whole lemon. Gradually, it would start curdling and within minutes, the solid would separate from the greenish-yellow colour liquid. But, after straining the solid, she wouldn't throw away the liquid. After cooling it down, she would knead our roti with it. I always wondered why, until after growing up, I realized that it was nothing short of liquid gold. Paneer water, also known as whey, is a nutritious liquid high in protein that is often discarded in households. However, instead of throwing it away, you can use this paneer water in a number of dishes. If you are someone who happens to run a zero-waste kitchen but somehow always ends up throwing away paneer water, then you have landed on the right page. Read on to learn 5 easy ways to use paneer water at home.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tip: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Khurchan

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Use Paneer Water At Home

1. Curries and Gravies

Leftover paneer water can be a great addition to your normal curries and gravies. Instead of using water, use the leftover liquid for a base in dishes like shahi paneer, paneer butter masala, palak paneer or even dal. Paneer water has a slight tang to it which can enhance the flavour of your dishes without other ingredients. Plus, since it is high in protein, it will make your meals more nutritious and wholesome.

2. Lassi

Yes! You can make use of leftover paneer water to make a refreshing drink by adding a bit of yoghurt to it. Paneer water adds flavour and nutrition to lassi, making it even more hydrating and beneficial. You can sweeten it a bit by adding a little bit of sugar or honey, or make it a salty lassi by adding spices like coriander and cumin powder. This won't just help utilize leftover paneer water but also provide a cooling and healthy beverage on hot days.

3. Fermenting Dosa And Idli Batter

Did you know that you can ferment dosa and idli batters using leftover paneer water? This is because the whey is packed with beneficial bacteria that help kickstart the fermentation process resulting in fluffier idlis and dosas. All you have to do is soak your rice and urad dal in paneer water and let them ferment overnight. The next morning, you will have a nutritious and fermented batter ready to be made into idlis and dosas.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cook Rice

Using paneer water instead of normal water to cook rice is an excellent way to add more nutrients to your daily diet. When you cook rice in the leftover paneer water, it absorbs the goodness and makes it even more flavourful. The mild tanginess of the paneer water won't overpower so you can combine the rice with gravies and curries of your choice.

5. Roti Dough

Another simple way to use leftover paneer water is by adding it to your wheat flour and making rotis out of it. Simply replace regular water with leftover whey and knead as usual. This won't just add a subtle flavour to your regular rotis but also increase their nutritional value. Plus, the paneer water helps in making the dough stretchy, resulting in softer rotis and parathas.





Also Read: From Paneer Tikka Masala To Haryali Paneer Tikka: 5 Paneer Tikka Recipes You Must Try





Can you think of any other way to use paneer water at home? Let us know in the comments below!