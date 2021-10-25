Rice is one of the staples of Indian cuisine. Some of us cannot imagine our daily food without the desi dal and chawal. But the issue with white rice, as per various health experts, is that white rice is a high caloric food. White rice is high in empty calories (simple carbs), making it less healthy option for people trying to lose weight or are diabetic. Unpolished rice has minerals but the polishing of the rice removes these nutrients making it only a source of simple carbohydrates. Therefore, health experts recommend less consumption of white rice and to replace it with healthier alternatives. We have found seven healthy white rice replacements that would make your daily diet healthier!

Here Are 7 Healthy White Rice Replacements That You May Add To Your Diet:

Dalia

Also known as bulgar or broken wheat, dalia is one the desi white replacement that you may try. It has a similar texture and flavour to rice when it is cooked. As per the USDA, dalia only contains 76 calories in 91 grams of serving - which is 25% per cent fewer calories as compared to rice.

You can use quinoa to make upma!

Quinoa

This popular white rice replacement has been used to make Indian classics like kheer, upma and even chicken biryani. Quinoa is a flowering crop that is mainly grown for its edible seeds. This is the ideal rice replacement for people with gluten allergies as it is gluten-free! According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, easily digestible quinoa is a complete source of protein and a good source of anti-inflammatory, monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids.

Barley

While many might associate barley with the creation of beer, this cereal is actually one of the oldest grains to be cultivated in the world! Barley has more proteins and fibre than white rice. It is packed with essential nutrients like Vitamin B, zinc, selenium, iron, magnesium and more.

Millet

You may know millet in India in the form of jowar, bajra, ragi and more! Millets are gluten-free and rich in essential nutrients. Dr Dayakar Rao of the Indian Institute of Millet Research says that "Millets can grow in poor quality soil and create a good plan B for food security."

Cauliflower rice is a low-calorie substitute of white rice

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a popular choice as a rice replacement for people who are on a keto diet or low carb diet. Cauliflower is a low calories vegetable, making it an excellent low-calorie rice option. Also known as a superfood, cauliflower is extremely rich in nutrients. Expert Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood promotes the consumption of cauliflower in all its form.

Bamboo Rice

The seed produced by a flowering bamboo at the end of its life span is used as rice and is called bamboo rice. This unique rice replacement is not easily available since the flowering patterns of bamboos are unpredictable. It is a rich source of Vitamin B and protein.

Brown Rice

We have all heard of brown rice as a rice replacement. But do you know why? Brown rice is a whole grain, it has the outer bran layer and germ intact and therefore it contains more fibre, minerals and vitamins. As it is not subjected to intense processing like white rice, it becomes more wholesome and nutritious. Dr Anju Sood says "Brown Rice is a low glycaemic index food...On the contrary, white rice is a high glycaemic index food and the sugar content released is much higher which leads to easy fat accumulation."





