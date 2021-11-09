Paneer in all its forms and style can manage to impress a foodie with its taste and texture. A dish as simple as paneer bhurji is enjoyed with equal passion as a dish like shahi paneer or paneer makhani - all thanks to the soft and creamy nature of the key ingredient paneer. Paneer is a staple in Indian households! It doesn't matter whether you are vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, a mouth-watering paneer dish can bring a smile to everybody's face! The versatile nature of this ingredient makes it very easy to cook. That is why we have so many delicious paneer dishes in our cuisine. We have found the recipe of one such delectable Indian paneer dish that will soothe the heart of paneer lovers - paneer khurchan!





Paneer khurchan is a delicious North Indian recipe that would make an excellent dish for lunch or dinner. This recipe is very easy to make, making it our go-to recipe for special occasions and parties. The paneer is bathed in a spicy masala made with tomatoes, onions and capsicums and topped off with some fresh cream

How To Make Paneer Khurchan | Easy Paneer Khurchan Recipe:

Heat oil in a large tawa, don't take a non-stick pan. Add onions and saute them till they are translucent. add capsicum and tomatoes. Season it with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, a generous pinch of asafoetida and salt. Mix it well. Add green chillies and ginger. Add strips of paneer, cook it so that the paneer strips are golden. Once the dish is ready top it with some cream and stir well.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Paneer Khurchan.





Serve paneer khurchan hot sprinkled with some lime juice and the ginger julienne, along with some chapatis, tandoori rotis or naan or plain paratha.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this delicious dish at home with this easy recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.









