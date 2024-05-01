Picture this: You are scrolling through your social media profile and find a satisfying video of juice being extracted from a juicer. Without thinking twice, you order one for yourself but get confused about how to use it properly. Getting a new kitchen appliance can be tricky. While we are usually aware of how to use mixers and grinders, juicers - which have recently gained trend via social media - can seem more delicate than others. However, using juicers to extract juice can be a great way to add more vitamins and minerals to your daily diet. If you are someone who is struggling with how to make the most of your juicer, then fret not! Read on to learn 5 tips to make the most of your juicer, which will make you a juice pro in no time!





High-water fruits and vegetables can be used in juicers.

Photo Credit: Unsplash



5 Tips to Make the Most of Your Juicer

1. Use Fruits and Vegetables with High Water Content

When it comes to using your juicer for juicing, not every fruit and vegetable will result in a delicious outcome. To select which fruits and vegetables are best for juicing, consider choosing the ones high in water content. This can include watermelon, apples, citrus fruits, pineapples, cucumbers, carrots, beets, spinach, etc., as these would yield a thinner consistency without much pulp. While fruits like bananas and avocados add flavour, they are better suited for a blender than a juicer.

2. Layer Ingredients Properly

To make the most of your juicer, layer the ingredients properly. Start by adding the leafy greens along with their stems. However, keep in mind that these are a little harder to juice, so add only a little at a time. Leafy greens are packed with fibre and nutrients. Then proceed to add other ingredients based on their hardness. This step would ensure that you don't overload your juicer with too many ingredients at a time.

3. Prepare Produce Beforehand

To make the juicing process easier, prepare the produce before you start making the juice. While you can use frozen fruits and vegetables, don't skip the part where you thaw them. While a blender can withstand the hardness of frozen fruits and veggies, too frozen fruits and vegetables can damage or even break your juicer. Before juicing, wash and scrub your produce to remove any dirt or pesticides. This will save you a whole lot of regret, in case you find inedible seeds and pits later.

Frozen produce can damage your juicer if not thawed.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Prepare for Cleanup Beforehand

Before you start juicing, make sure you clean it to increase its longevity and make the process hassle-free. The amount of pulp that you can obtain from your juicer depends on the one you are using. To make the cleanup process easier, attach a small composting bag, plastic wrap, or a grocery bag to the bin line where the pulp gets collected.

5. Use the Pulp

The pulp that gets extracted in your juicer is basically the fibre from your fruits and veggies. Not many people know this but you can easily repurpose the pulp and make them into new dishes. Have you had a stuffed paratha made of extracted juice pulp? Or how about a burger patty or a healthy breakfast pancake? The extracted pulp should not be thrown off and with a little creativity, can be used to add extra nutrition and flavor to other dishes.





Are there any other tips that we should keep in mind while using a juicer? Let us know in the comments below!