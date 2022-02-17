Breakfast is the most important, and some can argue, one of the most delicious meals of the day! We all love to enjoy a grand spread for breakfast, it is why breakfast buffets are so popular among foodies! Pancakes, waffles, French toast, sandwiches, just thinking about these breakfast recipes has us drooling. But eating these decadent meals every day can be unhealthy. Not anymore, we have found a healthier alternative to the beloved American breakfast delicacy pancake, oats pancake! The key methods are exactly the same, the only difference is that the all-purpose flour is being replaced with oats flour. If you don't have oats flour at home, you don't need to worry. Just simply grind rolled oats into a fine powder and you'll have oats flour ready! This oats pancake is easy to make and it is very similar to the recipe of the classic pancake.





Oats Pancake Recipe: How To Make Oats Pancake At Home

Start by grinding rolled oats to fine powder, keep this aside. In a mixing bowl, add eggs and sugar, whisk till the eggs are fluffy. Add all the dry ingredients to the eggs - oats powder, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder. Pour in some water and make a smooth batter of thick consistency. Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter and let it cook. When bubbles appear on top, flip the pancake. Once both sides of the pancake are evenly brown, the pancake is ready!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Oats Pancake in the Header Section.











You can enjoy these pancakes with a variety of condiments - maple syrup, chocolate sauce, honey, Nutella spread and butter.











Sounds delicious, right?! Make these easy oats pancake for a healthy breakfast and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!