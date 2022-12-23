Hosting a party is fun but it can also be a pretty daunting task. The vast never-ending shopping list and multiple visits to the grocery stores can make us forget something or the other. The most common thing to be left out of our to-do list is chasers for cocktails. Arranging alcohol obviously tops our list and we do manage to get it in time, but other ingredients like syrups and cocktails mixers tend to slip one's mind. When a last-minute run to market is not possible, last-minute cocktail recipes come in handy. Just pick everyday ingredients already available at home and quickly make these cocktails before the doorbell rings.





Liven up your party with some delicious cocktails. Image Credit: iStock.

Here're 5 Quick Cocktail Recipes You Can Make With Common Ingredients:

1. Utterly Simple - Rum-Based Cocktail

It really is 'utterly simple' to make this cocktail with your bottle of rum. All you have to do is warm up some apple juice and add to the rum. Drop one cinnamon stick in the glass and serve this fancy-looking drink to your guests. Click here for the recipe for the Utterly Simple rum cocktail.

2. Caipiroska - Vodka-Based Cocktail

Bring a holiday vibe to your party with this cocktail from Brazil. With just three ingredients of lime juice, sugar and mint leaves, you can transform a simple vodka drink into a lively cocktail. Click here for the recipe of Caipiroska cocktail.

3. Gin Fizz - Gin-Based Cocktail

If gin gets a bit too bitter for you and your friends, flavour it with some lemon juice, sugar syrup and soda water. Your guests will love this delicious drink and you will shine as a host. Click here for the recipe of Gin Fizz cocktail.

4. The Elixir - Rum-Based Cocktail

Lemon juice and tonic water always manage to level up any drink. Add some sweetness of honey to this cocktail made with rum and it will turn out to be a real crowd-pleaser. Click here for the recipe of The Elixir rum cocktail.

5. Desi Masala - Rum-Based Cocktail

Spice of your party with some desi tadka of this flavourful cocktail made with white rum. Green chillies, salt and red chilli flakes will add spiciness but some guava juice and lemon juice will balance it perfectly. Click here for the recipe of Desi Masala rum cocktail.





No Time? No Problem! Make these lip-smacking cocktails in a jiffy for your high-spirited party.








