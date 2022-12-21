Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a swig of rum. If plum cake is not enough to get you into high spirits, rum-based cocktails are perfect to make your Christmas celebrations merrier. Besides warming your body and soul, rum drinks act as the ideal party starters over hearty conversations and satiating food. For those who find the taste of rum a bit too heavy and dark, concoctions made with rum and other sweet ingredients offer the punch of taste and verve. If you are planning to host a Christmas party or want to enjoy the festivities in an intimate gathering of loved ones, these rum cocktails will make your party a hit, with all. The best part - it takes just a few minutes to make them!

Here're 7 Rum Cocktail Recipes For Your Christmas Party:

1. Rum Punch

Give a punch of joy to your Christmas feast with this cocktail made with the eclectic combination of pineapple, lemon, peach juice and of course, rum. Click here for the recipe of Rum Punch cocktail.

2. Snow Shower

A perfect drink to enjoy the snow shower this holiday season, this cocktail imbues the creamy flavour of coconut cream mixed with pineapple juice and coconut-flavoured rum. Click here for the easy recipe of Snow Shower cocktail.

3. The Elixir

If you are looking for a simple recipe to turn your glass of rum into a lip-smacking drink, this recipe is for you. Just add some lemon juice, honey and tonic water and you're done. Click here for the complete recipe of The Elixir cocktail.





Christmas 2022: The Elixir is a delicious cocktail made with rum. Photo: iStock

4. Classic Mojito

Make the ever-so-popular mojito with white rum combined with lemon, sugar syrup, mint leaves and soda. Don't forget to decorate it with a few sprigs of mint leaves. Click here for the recipe of Classic Mojito rum cocktail.

5. Desi Masala

If the 'desi' in you won't settle for anything that is not masaledaar, make this cocktail with rum, green chillies, red chilli flakes, salt and lemon juice. Add guava juice to balance the flavours. Click here for the recipe of Desi Masala cocktail.





Christmas 2022: Spice it up with the help of this desi masala cocktail.

6. Utterly Simple

As the name suggests, this cocktail is utterly simple to make. Just add some hot apple juice and cinnamon stick to your glass of rum and enjoy a soul-warming drink. Click here for the recipe of Utterly Simple cocktail.

7. Caribbean Passion

Bring the holiday feel to your Christmas party with this drink made with passion fruit rum, lemon rum and coconut rum. The addition of basil leaves and pineapple juice will make it even better. Click here for the recipe of Caribbean Passion cocktail.

Merry Christmas 2022!