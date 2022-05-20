Amla is a superfood and we all know it by now. It has a rich nutrient profile and helps benefit our health in every possible way. In fact, since the year 2020, we have seen a sudden surge in the popularity of this vitamin C-enriched fruit. Today, people include amla in their daily diet in forms of powder, juice, tea or simply have it raw with some black salt sprinkled on the top. Science and Ayurveda both acknowledge that the benefits of eating Amla are manifold. "It is one of the items recommended by Sushruta for universal everyday consumption that transcended restrictions of body type and season", explains the book 'Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by KT Achaya.





Amla or Indian gooseberry is an excellent source of Vitamin C.

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further states that a single serving of amla can make for up to 46 percent of the daily dose of Vitamin C, which helps protect you against the harmful effects of free radicals. "It helps in slowing down the aging process and is needed for collagen production hence keeping your skin, hair healthy and supports the immune system," she adds.

Considering all these benefits of amla, we thought of bringing you a unique amla recipe that will turn this otherwise pungent fruit into a delicious dish for your everyday meal. Wonder what is the dish?! It is a quintessential chutney made with the goodness of amla. That's right. We found an amazing amla chutney recipe that is easy to make and can be paired with every meal on a daily basis. This quick and easy amla chutney recipe has been shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. "Amla is in season and you need to make this recipe! It's an easy-peasy recipe and so so quick to make, you'll probably have all the ingredients lying around in your kitchen," she wrote alongside the post.

How To Make 5-Min Amla Chutney - Recipe By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

In this amla chutney recipe, we also use freshly chopped coriander leaves, green chilli, ginger and cumin powder to enhance the flavour of the dish. And of course, we use salt and sugar too as per our palate.





First, wash the amla and cut it into small pieces. Then, add all the ingredients except the coriander to a grinder and grind to make a smooth paste. Add the coriander and mix with ice-cold water if needed.





That's it. The delicious amla chutney is ready in just five minutes. You can enjoy it with snacks and appetisers or serve along with our lunch and dinner meals.

Watch the complete recipe video of amla chutney here:

Do try out the recipe and let us know how you liked it.