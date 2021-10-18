By now, we all know the benefits of amla (or Indian Gooseberry). It is prized for its rich nutrient-profile and healing properties. This why, we have seen the use of amla in traditional medical practice for eons. That's not all. During this ongoing pandemic when experts are stressing on boosting immunity, we are talking about amla more than ever before. Have it raw, dried or in form of juice or murabba - amla just defines goodness. It is a storehouse of vitamin C that helps you detox and prevent inflammation. These factors further help boost your immune health. Besides, amla also helps promote glowing skin, nourished hair and more. Gargi Sharma, Delhi-based weight management expert, explains, "Amla makes a perfect ingredient to prepare home remedies for issues like cold, cough, mouth ulcers and more." Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further states that vitamin C (in amla) works as a natural antioxidant that helps protects against the harmful effects of free radicals. "This further helps slow down the ageing process and support immune health."





Health Benefits Of Amla: Amla For Metabolism And Digestion:

Did you know amla helps boost metabolism and digestion too? Yes, you heard us. If added to your morning rituals, amla juice is known to clear your system and aid digestion. According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, clinical operations and coordination manager at Baidyanath, "the alkaline nature of amla helps clear the system, strength gut health and balance metabolism."

Health Benefits Of Amla: Amla For Weight Loss:

These factors further help promote weight loss. Amla is enriched with vitamin C, protein and fibre - each of which is known to promote weight loss. Besides, amla juice also contains hypolipidaemic elements that fight the symptoms of fatty liver and high cholesterol, and other issues that may cause obesity.

How To Make Amla Juice | Amla Juice Recipe:

All you need to do is take some deseeded amla in a juicer and blend. Strain the juice and dilute in luke-warm water. According to Dr. Gautam, mix 20ml to 30ml amla juice in a glass of luke-warm water and drink empty stomach, early in the morning.





Try this drink at home and enjoy overall health benefit. Besides, it can make a great detox drink to add to your weight loss diet too!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.