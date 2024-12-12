Eggs are a total powerhouse food! Not only are they super versatile, but they're also packed with protein, making them a go-to for a healthy meal. Sure, you've probably had them in omelettes, sandwiches, or even salads, but have you tried a classic egg curry? It's one of those dishes that's just so satisfying and comforting. While there are a ton of ways to make it, most of us crave that restaurant-style, spicy egg curry. That perfect blend of tomatoes, onions, and spices that you just can't get enough of. But sometimes, when we make it at home, it doesn't quite hit the mark. Don't worry, though! If you want your egg curry to taste like it's straight from your favourite restaurant, just avoid these common mistakes.

Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Classic Egg Curry:

1. Not Putting Ingredients in the Right Order

Patience is key when making a killer egg curry. The order in which you add your ingredients matters more than you think! Don't rush and dump everything in at once - this can totally mess with the flavour. Taking your time to add the ingredients in the right sequence will make all the difference.

2. Using Old Spices

Ever used that spice jar that's been sitting in your pantry for months? Yeah, that's a big mistake! Ground spices lose their flavour and aroma super quickly, so using old spices can leave your curry tasting flat and bland. For the best flavour, always go for freshly ground spices. Trust me, your curry will thank you for it.

3. Not Roasting the Spices Properly

The secret to a flavorful curry lies in perfectly roasted spices. When cooking, make sure you take the time to properly roast your onions, tomatoes, and spices. If you're using whole spices like cardamom, black pepper, or cloves, roast them in oil first. If you're using ground spices, you'll notice the oil will separate when it's done right - that's your sign it's time to move forward.

4. Using Cold Water

This is one of the biggest mistakes! When you add cold water while frying the spices, they won't cook properly, and the curry won't have the deep flavour you're after. Keep your water at room temperature and add it carefully to maintain the consistency of your gravy. Too much water and it'll be too runny - nobody wants that!

5. Not Boiling the Eggs Properly

If you've ever had egg curry with overcooked or undercooked eggs, you know how it can totally ruin the dish. Boil your eggs just right - they should be cooked all the way through. And here's a little pro tip: before you add them to the curry, make a small cut on the surface of each egg and lightly saute them in some oil. This little step will make your curry pop with flavour.





So next time you're craving that classic egg curry, follow these simple tips and enjoy the delicious results!