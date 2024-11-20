Let's just agree – eggs are the ultimate breakfast hero. They are quick, versatile, and packed with protein. From poached to fried, sunny-side-up to boiled, there's no end to the ways you can consume them. When it comes to a power-packed breakfast, the humble masala omelette often gets preference. But if you're an egg lover looking to jazz up your morning plate, we've got a unique (and tried and tested!) dish for you – Akuri, Parsi-style scrambled eggs! No, it's nothing like masala eggs. It's actually creamy, spicy, and without a doubt, a flavour bomb! Want to learn how to make it? Read on to find out more.





What Is Akuri (Parsi-Style Scrambled Eggs)?

You can think of Akuri as scrambled eggs' flavorful cousin. This Parsi favourite is creamy, rich, and packed with bold flavours. Akuri requires minimal ingredients from your pantry. The best part is that it's easy to make and comes together in just 20 minutes. If you want to add a delightful twist to your monotonous morning breakfast, this recipe could be your go-to! Pair it with warm bread or pav, and you're good to go!

What's the Difference Between Akuri and Bhurji?

Now, you might be wondering how Akuri differs from your everyday egg bhurji. While both are spicy and scrambled, there's one key difference – Akuri is all about creamy perfection and is slightly runny in nature. In comparison, bhurji takes longer to cook and is drier and firmer in texture. The creaminess and runny nature of Akuri make it the perfect accompaniment for bread and pav!

How to Make Parsi-Style Scrambled Eggs | Akuri Recipe

Making these Parsi-style scrambled eggs at home is super easy. This recipe was shared by content creator Karan Gokani on Instagram. To make it:

1. Prepare the Eggs

Start by cracking eggs into a bowl. Season them with salt and whisk until the ingredients are well combined. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Prepare the Masala

Heat a pan on medium flame and add a dollop of butter. Chop onions, tomatoes, and green chillies. Add the vegetables to the buttered pan and sauté until soft. Once tender, add your spices – chilli, turmeric, coriander, and cumin. If the mixture becomes too thick and starts to stick, add a splash of water and let it cook. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and give it a good mix.

3. Combine the Ingredients

Once the masala is ready, add the whisked eggs to the mixture and combine. Switch off the flame and let the eggs cook in the pan's heat. Keep stirring and mixing the eggs to ensure they're well combined with the masala mixture. Add a tablespoon of butter and a dash of vinegar, then mix well. Pair with bread and enjoy!

