One sight that we all dread seeing in the kitchen is a sink stacked with dirty dishes. While most of us are blessed with house help to assist with cleaning, they may not always be available. In such a situation, we have to clean them ourselves. Now, of course, we all want our utensils to look spick and span, but there are certain things you need to be mindful of to achieve this. If you do not pay attention to the cleaning process, your dishes can spoil quickly and leave behind unwanted odours and bacteria. Most of the time, we make these mistakes unknowingly, but with better awareness, you can be more mindful in the future. Wondering what mistakes we're talking about? Keep reading to find out.

Here Are 5 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Washing Dishes:

1. Using hot water

Do you prefer to use hot water over cold water when washing dishes? If so, it's time to stop! While hot water may be beneficial for removing grease, it's not the best for your hands. It can easily dry them out and also cause burns. To avoid this, stick to using cold or lukewarm water. You can use hot water to clean your greasy utensils separately, but avoid using it to clean all of your dishes.

2. Going overboard with the soap

Another common mistake people make while washing utensils is using too much soap. Of course, we need soap to clean all that leftover food residue. However, going overboard with it will make it more difficult for you to clean your dishes. A few drops of dishwashing liquid go a long way and make the process a lot easier. Also, ensure that you're using a good quality soap for the best results.

3. Not using a clean kitchen sponge

We're all guilty of doing this - using a dirty sponge over and over again. We continue using it despite knowing that it needs to be cleaned. You may think it won't make much of a difference, but you're really just making it more difficult for yourself. Kitchen sponges tend to absorb food particles from your utensils and can even start to stink. Using them to clean your utensils can spread bacteria and odour. So, always replace or use a clean one.

4. Not cleaning your sink

You must also clean your kitchen sink thoroughly before washing your dishes. A dirty sink is a breeding ground for bacteria, which can easily transfer onto your utensils. The cleaner your kitchen sink is, the fewer bacteria and debris it will have. It may take some extra effort to clean it regularly, but it will be quite beneficial for you. You can also make a DIY vinegar solution to clean your kitchen sink.

5. You don't allow them to dry

Allowing your dishes enough time to dry is equally important as cleaning them. Once you've washed them nicely, you must place them on a rack or spread them over a kitchen cloth for them to dry. Make sure they're fully dry before you put them back in your kitchen cabinet. If they're still wet, they can easily lead to the growth of mould and bacteria. Furthermore, they can also develop an unpleasant odour, which can be quite off-putting.





Now that you're aware of these rookie mistakes, keep them in mind the next time you wash your utensils. For more such kitchen tips, keep coming back to our website.