A chopping board is one of the most used tools in the kitchen. We use it on a regular basis to chop a variety of foods and raw vegetables. For most of us, it's almost impossible to imagine cooking without one. However, the only problem that we face while using them is the process of cleaning them. While the plastic ones can be cleaned quite easily, the wooden ones need extra care and precaution while cleaning. Oftentimes, we end up soaking them in water for too long and are still unable to get rid of that pungent smell. If you too find yourself in such a situation, we're here to help you out. Here are some easy tips that'll help you clean your wooden chopping board with ease:

How To Clean A Wooden Chopping Board : Here're 5 Easy Tips

1. Liquid soap

Just like any other kitchen tool, a wooden chopping board also needs to be washed with liquid soap. Once you're done chopping the food, rinse the board with warm water. Now, apply some liquid soap over it and scrub it gently using a sponge. Rinse again and pat dry. Make sure never to leave it in water for too long, as this can ruin it.

2. Lemon and salt

When chopping fruits and veggies on a wooden board, they tend to leave an unpleasant odour on it. To get rid of it, sprinkle some salt all over the chopping board. Take a lemon slice and rub it along with the salt. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before you rinse it with water. Since both lemon and salt have antibacterial properties, they work quite effectively to get rid of odour.

3. Oil

Wooden chopping boards usually become dry and cracked after you've used them for a long time. This happens as a result of moisture loss. But don't worry; you can restore all that moisture simply by applying some oil over it. Use oils that have no strong odours, such as mineral oil. Apply it nicely over the board and leave it overnight to allow the oil to get fully absorbed into it.

4. Vinegar

The acetic acid present in vinegar makes it a powerful cleaner. It helps remove all the stains and pungent smells. You can dilute the vinegar with some water before using it. Just transfer this solution into a spray bottle and spray it all over the board. Let it sit for 4 to 5 minutes, and then rinse.

5. Bleach

Another effective remedy for cleaning a wooden chopping board is bleach. Just like vinegar, it too helps in removing odour and sanitising it. However, make sure not to use too much of it, as it is quite strong. Also, you must mix it with water first and apply some oil over the board after cleaning to recover moisture.





