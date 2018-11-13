Oat Milk: Here’s A New Weird Non-Dairy Milk Trend You Must Know About

Highlights Nowadays Indians are experimenting with the non-dairy alternatives

Oat milk is the next healthy alternative getting attention

You can make oat milk in the comforts of your kitchen

Nowadays Indians are experimenting with the non-dairy alternatives and understanding how they can be healthier and nutritious than dairy. Ranging from almond milk to rice milk, cashew milk and soy milk, all of these are said to be amazing for your overall health and many health experts vouch for them. Turns out, there is another entrant in the healthy non-dairy alternative-list. Oat milk is the next healthy alternative that is getting a lot of attention from nutritionists and foodies around the world. So what is oat milk really? It is nothing but the liquid form of oats that a health enthusiast may prefer for breakfast. This non-dairy product is said to be great for people who are lactose intolerant, vegan or just watching their weight. Let's look at how this new trend makes for an excellent food.





(Also Read: 8 Quick Oat Recipes: From Oats Uttapam To Oats Kheer And More)





Oat milk: New non-dairy milk that's making way for you

Oats are one of the best fibre- and protein- rich breakfast meals. A bowlful of oats is the key to a healthy gut; in fact, it contains a specific type of fibre called beta-glucan that can help maintain good cholesterol. The fibre in oats helps keep off hunger by keeping you fuller for long. As a whole-grain, oats provide a range of micronutrients like B-group vitamins, iron, antioxidants and various other vitamins and minerals. The oat milk that's made from oats may turn out to be slightly different.

Oat milk consists of steel-cut oats or whole groats, which are soaked in water, blended, and strained with a cheese-cloth. This creamy textured milk is gluten-free in nature, which can give you the following nutrition:





About a cup of oat milk may have 130 calories, 2.5 grams fat, negligible saturated fats, two grams fibre, four grams protein, about 35 percent of recommended daily allowance for calcium, and 25 percent for vitamin D.





A bowlful of oats is the key to a healthy gut





Benefits of oat milk

1. Loaded with vitamins and minerals





Oat milk comes loaded with essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, iron, and calcium. It is said to contain 10 percent of the RDA for vitamin A, which is twice as much as cow's milk. So a glassful of oat milk may just provide you with the important nutrients you'd need.





2. Cholesterol-free





This one's a boon for people with cholesterol. Oats make for a great option for people with cholesterol problems. It has much lesser cholesterol as compared to whole milk from cows, which is known to contain 24 milligram of cholesterol per serving.





Oats make for a great option for people with cholesterol problems





3. It is a low-fat product





If you are watching your weight, it is best to switch to oat milk as it has negligible fat with lots of nutrients. Low in calories, oat milk is surely a healthier non-dairy alternative that you can go for.





4. Calcium-rich





Surprisingly, oat milk consists of more calcium than cow milk. It is said that it contains about 35 percent of the RDA for calcium, while one serving of whole milk contains 28 percent. So, even if you are lactose intolerant, chances are you will still be able to get enough calcium for the day. Also, oat milk might just be cheaper. In fact, you could make oat milk at home too.





5. It has more fibre content than cow milk





Another surprising fact is that oat milk contains more fibre than any other milk. So it keeps you fuller for longer, preventing you from cravings and hunger pangs.





How to make oat milk at home?

You can make oat milk in the comforts of your kitchen. Here's how you can make it at home:





Ingredients





Organic oats

Purified water

Sea salt

You can make oat milk in the comforts of your kitchen





Method





Soak oats in purified water for at least 30 minutes. You could soak it up for longer. Longer soaking time helps soften the oats and helps remove the phytic acid that inhibits proper digestion. After soaking, drain and rinse the oats well. Make sure you have rinsed it thoroughly. Now put the soaked and rinsed oats in a blender and add three cups of water, and sea salt in it. Blend it for about one to two minutes. You can add more water as oats tend to absorb lots of water. So see the consistency you'd want for your oat milk. Strain the pulp in the cheese-cloth. Don't discard the pulp as it can be used to make smoothies or even snack-bars. Store the oat milk in the refrigerator and use within three to five days. Also, shake well before drinking it. For people who like it sweet; you can add raw honey while you blend oats and water together.

You could definitely use oat milk as an alternative to dairy and other non-dairy products; however, it is best to keep switching to avail benefits from these healthy and wholesome foods.







