The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the house, and the oven is essential for preparing wonderful meals for our family and friends. While cooking is a daily activity, it is important to be aware of possible safety dangers. Cooking enthusiasts recognise the value of a well-kept kitchen, and the oven is no exception. Aside from just being a convenient cooking appliance, the oven demands your attention to ensure that it remains a safe and reliable appliance. Are you making sure your oven is safe to function and does not pose a fire threat to your house? If you are unsure, then we have prepared a list of 5 common mistakes that can potentially cause your oven to catch fire.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Clean Baking Oven Easily

Here Are 5 Common Mistakes That Can Cause an Oven to Catch Fire: Things That Can Cause Oven Fires

1. Not cleaning the oven

When was the last time you cleaned the oven? Has it been days, weeks, or months? One of the most common mistakes you could make is not cleaning your oven, thinking it won't damage it. With time, grease, food particles, and other types of debris can build up inside the oven, which could potentially be hazardous. When the oven is plugged in and heated, it may reignite the accumulated residue that can cause a fire. Prevention tip: Clean your oven regularly, removing any crumbs or spills you can find. You can even use oven liners to save yourself from some future effort. Get your oven checked regularly so that it not only ensures safety but also the efficiency of your oven.

2. Leaving flammable items

Do you sometimes leave flammable materials like oven mitts, plastic containers, or paper towels in the oven? Flammable materials being left in the oven can be extremely hazardous as they can catch fire when they come in contact with the heating elements. Another mistake that you could make is using wax paper instead of parchment paper while cooking. When exposed to intense heat over an extended period, wax paper will melt since it is not as heat-resistant as parchment paper, making it easier for the paper to catch fire. Instead, save your wax paper for the purposes for which it was designed, such as making non-stick surfaces and packaging cheese.

3. Using improper cookware

Are you using cookware and utensils without checking if they are oven-friendly or not? Then you might be inviting trouble for yourself and your appliance. Using cookware that is not oven-safe can lead to fires. Sometimes, the utensil is oven-friendly but can only withstand so much temperature. Prevention tip: Before using any cookware in the oven, make sure to check if it's oven-friendly. Also, make sure to read the maximum temperature it can hold. Certain materials like paper, plastic, and some metals that are not oven-safe can catch fires, so avoid using them while cooking in an oven.

4. Overheating and overloading the oven

Have you been setting the oven temperature too high or leaving the food unattended for long hours? If so, it can cause a fire and damage your oven. Always adhere to the suggested temperatures and cooking times. Similarly, if you are overloading the oven with too many items, leaving little to no space on the rack, then it can hinder air circulation. This can even lead to uneven cooking and potentially cause a fire if the hot air has no room to escape.





Also Read: 11 Best Oven Recipes | Easy Oven Recipes

5. Ignoring repairs and faulty wiring

If you have been ignoring the signs of a faulty oven or its essential repairs, then that can cause a potential fire in the appliance. The situation can get out of hand from situations like broken thermostats, faulty wiring, or even damaged heating components. To prevent this, inspect your oven regularly looking for any signs of damage or malfunction. If you notice sparks or sudden temperature fluctuations, get your oven checked immediately.