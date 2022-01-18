If you have a sweet tooth like us, then you'd know that every occasion needs some delicious baked goods. Chocolate chip cookies, red velvet cake, chocolate cupcake, just thinking about these decadent desserts has us drooling! However, these decadent desserts are not that easy to make. Baking is not as easy as we wish it would be! We all have spent hours in the kitchen, trying to bake the perfect chocolate cake, only to end up burning it in the oven. The truth is that baking involves a lot of math, with the right measurement of ingredients in the right quantity and the right temperature; you can get the perfect cake.





Also Read: 7 Interesting And Unique Chocolate Cake Recipes

Butter is essential to baking, whether you are making something as difficult as a croissant or as simple as a cookie. Often recipes involve baking with butter at room temperature; however, we forget to take out the butter outside of the fridge hours before baking. When we take the butter, it is completely frozen and difficult to use.

Also Read: Added Excess Baking Soda To Your Dish? Here Are 3 Easy Hacks To Remove Its Bitter Taste

We try to make it room temperature by heating it in the microwave but the butter ends up melting completely. But the recipe doesn't ask for melted butter, it asks for room temperature butter. What to do then? We have found an easy hack that shall give you room temperature butter in 10 minutes! Take a look:











All you need to do is chop the butter block as shown in the video. Next, heat a bowl of water in the microwave. Remove the bowl and place the chopped butter inside. Keep the butter in the microwave for 10 minutes and the butter will be soft, mushy and at room temperature. The video was uploaded by @maxiskitchen on Instagram; it has over 84.8k views. Try out this baking hack and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!





Happy Baking!