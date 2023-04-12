Baking has become one of the most popular pastimes in the post-pandemic era. From children to adults, everyone enjoys the process of putting together delicious desserts, pies and other baked goodies. Apart from mixing the ingredients with the correct techniques in the right proportions, it is also important to use the right appliances. A good, clean oven can go a long way in making your baked products even more delicious. Just like any other kitchen appliance, even the oven demands a hearty scrubbing every now and then. So, how important is it to clean your oven regularly? How should you go about cleaning it? Here's all you need to know about the tips and tricks for cleaning your oven.

Is It Important To Clean Baking Oven?

Even a simple process like baking can cause harmful bacteria and residue to accumulate inside your oven. This can make the functioning of the oven quite slow since the appliance has to work harder to maintain heat and regulate the baking process. Thus, it is important to clean the baking oven and ensure that your oven should be clean and tidy at all times.

How Often Should You Clean The Oven?

If you are using the oven for personal or home use, it is best to give it a thorough cleaning once every quarter or three months. Meanwhile, since professional bakers use the oven quite often, experts suggest cleaning it once every month or more frequently as required.

How To Clean Oven Easily | Easy Tips To Clean Baking Oven

So, how exactly should you go about cleaning the oven? Think of it as a step-by-step process and clean every layer of the baking oven right from the external body to the insides. Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind.

1. Wash The Oven Racks

The oven racks or grills often tend to get accumulated grease or food stains, which is why it is important to give them a thorough cleaning. Remove them from the oven, soak them overnight and wash them off.

2. Clean The Insides

Even the insides of the oven including the sides and the bottom can often get dirty. It is important to pay attention to these areas and make sure they are spick and span before putting back the oven racks.





3. Wipe Down The Door

Both the inside and outside of the door can get dirt and grease accumulated, thanks to all kinds of spillages and splatters. Make sure to pay special heed to the door and wipe it down from both sides. This will make your oven look cleaner than ever and also let you see your final product clearly!

4. Knobs And Handles

During the baking process, the temperature knobs and oven handles can also get messy without us realising. Remove stickiness and leftover food grease from the knobs to make sure your oven is neat and tidy.

DIY Cleaning Spray For Oven | Cleaning Solutions And Kitchen Ingredients To Clean Oven

While there are always store-bought cleaners and other options, why not make your own cleaning solution at home? There are so many kitchen ingredients that you can use to make your oven spruced up and tidy. Check it out:

1. Use Baking Soda And Water

Baking soda or soda bicarbonate is one of the most effective cleaning products in the kitchen to remove stubborn stains. This humble ingredient can be made into a paste to be used for cleaning the oven. Simply combine 1/2 cup of baking soda with two tablespoons of water to make a thick concoction. Spread it overnight in the insides of the oven. Once it sets, wipe it off with a cloth and make the oven as good as new.





Lemon and baking soda both are excellent for cleaning oven. Photo: iStock

2. Make Vinegar Solution

You can make a handy DIY cleaning spray for your oven with just vinegar and water. Mix one part vinegar with two parts water and add it to a spray bottle. Spray it wherever you feel there is grease or dirt accumulated in your oven. Wipe it with a clean cloth and see the results for yourself.

3. Lemon Juice And Water

Lemon juice is another great cleaning agent in our kitchen. It is not just anti-bacterial but also leaves behind a great citrusy aroma after cleaning. Add a dash of lemon juice to your existing cleaning solution. Else, you can simply dilute it with water and use it as a DIY cleaning spray.





With our tips and tricks, your oven will shine bright like never before. Remember, if your oven is too dirty, it would be better to contact a professional for a thorough clean-up.