On a long and exhausting day of work, the only thing we look forward to is lunch break! It is the lunch break that gives a moment of solace. Hot and fresh wholesome lunch cheers us up in no time. But it can often be disappointing to open our lunch box and see the dal spilt all over our bag and the roti getting soggy. In such a scenario, a spill-proof lunch box comes to the rescue. Therefore, it is important to have a good quality lunch box - one that has sturdy containers and keeps food hot and fresh.





We have found some excellent quality lunch boxes that would be the perfect carrier for your food. You can also find amazing deals on these lunch boxes on Amazon's Great Indian Festival. HDFC cardholders will get an additional 10% off on each purchase.

5 Good Quality Lunch Boxes To Keep Your Food Fresh:

1.NanoNine Tiffiny Executive Stainless Steel Lunch Box

NanoNine's executive stainless steel double wall insulated lunch box is designed to keep food hot and fresh. The compact design of this tiffin makes it convenient to carry to the office or school. This airtight lunch box keeps food fresh for hours. It also makes it leaf proof, now you can carry lunch without worrying about spillage. This pack is rust-free. This was for Rs 1,710 and now it is for Rs 1,199.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 1,199

Rating: 4/5

Material: Stainless steel

Home Puff's glass lunch box is made of high-quality borosilicate glass, these containers resist shattering and are explosion-proof. This lunch box is microwave-safe and oven-safe (it can withstand 425 degrees celsius) and freezer-safe (it can withstand up to minus 20 degrees celsius). You can wash in a dishwasher. It comes with a polypropylene plastic lid featuring a silicone ring. This product was for Rs 2,999 and now it is for Rs 1,349.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 1,349

Rating: 4.5/5

Material: Glass

Allo's food-safe lunch box is airtight, protecting your food from getting spoilt and preserving its taste. Unlike other containers, this lunch box is leakproof so you don't have to worry about food spillage. The containers of this lunch box are safe for the oven, you can bake pasta and lasagnas without any worry. The containers are made of borosilicate glass, it is BPA-free and FDA certified. This product was for Rs 1,305 and now it is for Rs 949.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 949

Rating: 4.5/5

Material: Glass

Oliveware's premium lunch box is made using the best quality of materials. It is ideal for office-goers and college students. It comes with four unique tight and spillproof containers that keep food and beverage fresh for hours. These containers come with a durable covering bag that makes them easy to carry. The bag has a built-in slot for a bottle, allowing you to carry a drink of your choice with your meal. This product was for Rs 1,600 and now it is for Rs 833.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 833

Rating: 4/5

Material: Stainless Steel

Milton's lunch box allows you to carry your home-cooked food in style. This insulated lunch box keeps food hot and fresh for long hours. This lunch box gives you the comfort of carrying gravy food without worrying about spilling because it is leak-proof. It comes with three containers, one oval container and two round containers. You can easily carry dal, roti and sabzi with ease. This product was for Rs 365 and now it is for Rs 262.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 262

Rating: 4/5

Material: Stainless Steel













Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.