Okay, let's just admit one thing: pav bhaji masala is not just a spice mix that belongs only in the bhaji. This smoky, spicy, chatpata masala deserves a regular spot in your pantry. This masala mix has got everything: the zing of dry mango, the kick of chilli, the warmth of clove and cinnamon. And if you are only using it while making pav bhaji, then you are seriously missing out on some exciting flavours. If you are looking for a way to make boring dishes exciting, then pav bhaji masala is the answer! Here's how you can use this spice mix in your regular meals and make your dishes taste wow!





Here Are 5 Ways To Use Pav Bhaji Masala In Everyday Dishes

1. Amp Up Your Anda Bhurji

Who doesn't love a good masaledar anda bhurji? Well, add a dash of pav bhaji masala while the eggs are still cooking and watch the flavour change for the good. It gives the bhurji that street-style kick without any extra effort. Add some onions, green chillies, and coriander to enhance the taste and serve it hot with a buttery toast on the side. It is easy, delicious and so good, that your breakfast will no longer be boring.

2. Mix Into Your Tawa Pulao

Is your pulao too dry or bland? Add pav bhaji masala to it! This is what makes the street-style tawa pulao so irresistible. Just add some leftover rice on the tawa, and saute with onion, capsicum, tomato, green peas or whatever veggies you have at home. Then add a spoonful of this pav bhaji masala along with some butter. It will turn your plain rice into a proper tawa pulao. It is great for lazy lunches and tastes even better with boondi raita.

3. Make Your Sandwich Stuffing Tastier

There's no need to eat those boring potato sandwiches anymore. In fact, add some pav bhaji masala to it! Just mash boiled aloo, mix in some onions, coriander, and green chillies, and sprinkle in that pav bhaji masala. Mix it properly and add this stuffing between slices of bread, toast till crispy and you have got yourself a delicious, fuss-free sandwich that is super indulgent.

4. Masala Up Your Stir-Fried Veggies

Even the healthiest eaters get bored with plain sauteed vegetables. This is where you can use pav bhaji masala to amp it up. Choose any veggies, be it a mix of carrots, beans, and peas, a sprinkle of this masala takes things to a new level. Add it towards the end with some butter or ghee for that glossy finish. It's still a vegetable dish but now with an enhanced taste.

5. Use It In Your Desi Noodles

If you love Desi Chinese, then add pav bhaji masala to your instant noodles for a delicious twist, It adds a tangy and spicy street-style flavour without overpowering the flavour. Add some stir-fried garlic, onions, and capsicum, and then add your noodles. Finish it up with soy sauce, a dash of lemon and some pav bhaji masala. Trust you, you'll never make noodles any other way once you try this method.





So, the next time you are making any of these dishes, make sure to add a dash of pav bhaji masala to it too!