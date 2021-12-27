When we think of Maharashtrian cuisine, all the recipes made or served with pav always come to mind. Whether it is the classic vada pav, misal pav or dabeli; in all these recipes, we can never forget the hot and lip-smacking pav bhaji! It's the pride and joy of Mumbai's street food scene. Bhaji is a dish consisting of various vegetables mashed together and cooked in masalas and butter. The best part about this dish is that you can make it with whatever vegetables you like and the taste will hardly change. However, if you think that there is only one way of cooking pav bhaji, you need to think again! As we have experimented with food over the years, pav bhaji has also been created and infused with flavours that tantalise our taste buds. So, if you also want to indulge in various such pav bhaji recipes, here we have a list of dishes you can try.





Here Are 5 Pav Bhaji Recipes To Try

Pav bhaji rava balls are a tasty appetiser that you can create for house parties and family gatherings. These balls are made with semolina dough and cooked in a pav bhaji masala mix of onion, tomatoes, capsicum, ginger-chilli paste, curry leaves, and a variety of spices.

Fondue is a Swiss meal that includes dipping bread slices into melted cheese in a pot. But to give that a twist, here we bring you a desi twist of it. After you've finished making the bhaji, add some shredded cheese and milk to make a fondue-like consistency. To serve, cut the pavs into bite-sized pieces and toast them before dipping them in the bhaji and enjoy!

This dish may sound offbeat, but it's undoubtedly worth a try! This delicious delicacy gives a blast of flavours to your palate. It would be an understatement to say that this unique twist on dosa delivers the finest of Maharashtrian and South Indian cuisine to your plate!

Aloo pav bhaji bites are deep-fried triangle pieces with flavours that go great with a hot cup of tea. Boiled and mashed potatoes are combined with spices such as red chilli powder, red chilli flakes, cumin, mango powder, ginger-garlic paste, and pav bhaji masala to create this pav bhaji snack.

5. Keto Pav Bhaji

If you are someone who often worries about their weight but still want to indulge in yummy street food flavours, then this keto pav bhaji is just for you! In this keto pav bhaji recipe, the potato in the bhaji is replaced with cauliflower, and the pav is replaced with a version of keto-friendly bread.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these delicious pav bhaji recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!