"Hey, wanna go out to eat somewhere?" is perhaps one of the most frequently asked questions when it comes to dining out. Going to a restaurant - fancy or casual - is a fun and delicious activity. From business lunch to romantic dinner dates, going out to eat is a great way to catch up while enjoying yummy foods. While you can go out to dine with anyone - friends, family, colleagues - you can also simply ask for a table for one. Ever done that? If the answer is yes, you know where this article is headed. If not, you are missing out on an incredible experience. Eating alone does not mean shutting yourself. It is definitely not boring. Rather, the experience will help you feel closer to yourselves as well as the world you live in.

Here's Why You Should Try Asking "Table For One, Please":

1. A Sense Of Independence

If you are eating out alone, it does not mean that you are lonely. Instead, it is being independent enough to go out wherever you want, whenever you want, eat whatever you like and pay the bill by yourself. Since you could not go out alone for dining as a child, the ability to do so now will make you feel empowered and all grown-up in a good way. Give it a try!





2. Complete Focus On Your Meal

Photo: iStock

When eating with company, you will have to or want to make conversation. Eating with someone can be a great bonding activity, however, chatting distracts us from our food to some level. If you eat a tempting dish at a restaurant all by yourselves, you are more likely to focus on your food and relish every bite to the fullest.

3. Eat Whatever You Want

Whether you are eating with just a person or a big group of 12, it is not considered polite to force your choice and taste on everyone in the group. People first discuss and place their order, and you might miss out on that dish you really wanted to try. Well, if you are eating alone, you can order and eat whatever you like without worrying about anyone else.





4. Eat However You Like

Photo: iStock

Even if you are dining with your partner or closest friend, eating with company pushes us to adhere to dining etiquette. However, when there is no one watching, you are likely to feel more comfortable and not care for how you look while you eat a huge bite or drop the sushi from your chopsticks by mistake.

5. Talk To New People Outside Your Circle

Making dining plans with someone means you are not just going out to eat, but also spending time with that person. Being focused on the conversation and your company in general leaves little room to interact with new people. However, if you are by yourselves, you might be more likely to interact with the staff or anyone else in your surroundings, giving rise to new experiences.





If you have never eaten by yourselves, start with a more casual place like a sandwich shop or a burger joint. Once you feel more comfortable, you can even go to a fancy restaurant, all dressed up and full of confidence.





So, when are taking yourselves out for a yummy meal?