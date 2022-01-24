The winter season is in its full swing, and we can't help but indulge in all things warm and comforting. Even though you might be covered in layers, you should know that's not the only thing that will protect you from this nippy weather. It is equally important to keep your body warm from the inside. And the one thing which can undoubtedly help you in the same are dates (khajoor). From thousands of years, dates have been known to have healing properties. Adding just a bit of it to your diet can make you feel energetic and keep you healthy. Along with that, dates have many other health benefits that aid us daily. Check them out below:





(Also Read: 7 Fantastic Dry Dates (Chhuara) Benefits: From Bone Health to Boosting Energy and More!)

Health Benefits Of Dates (Khajoor):

1. Rich In Proteins

Dates are high in proteins, which can help us stay in shape and keep our muscles strong. Many regular gym goers add dates to their diet to gain the natural protein and sweetness from it.

2. Aids In Bone Health

Dates are high in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium, all of which are essential for maintaining bone health and preventing diseases like osteoporosis.

3. High In Vitamins

Vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B5 and A1 and C are all found in dates. Since dates contain natural sugars like glucose, sucrose, and fructose, it will keep you healthy, and you will be able to see a noticeable difference in your energy levels.

4. Aids In Digestion

Your digestive system might get better if you soak a few dates in water and chew on them daily. It is also recommended for those who suffer from constipation.

5. Lowers Cholesterol

Did you know that dates are cholesterol-free and have a low-fat content? Therefore, including them in your daily diet in small amounts can help you maintain a healthy cholesterol level and even aid in weight loss.





So, with these health benefits, adding dates to your diet is a must! Here we have five yummy date recipes you can easily make at home!

5 Date Recipes To Make At Home:

This is for people who are trying to lose weight. This energising snack is ideal for a quick bite. You can also add some seeds of your choice to this recipe, which is packed with the goodness of dates, cashew nuts, and coconut.

This is yet another recipe that has proven to be a hit. This is a quick and easy dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth. The nuts in this kheer recipe add a nice crunch to the kheer, and the natural sweetness of the dates makes it more delicious.

Tired of the same old milkshakes? You can make a delicious Dates milkshake at home with our recipe. We're sure your kids will enjoy it. And the best part is that it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Make This Sugar-Free Date Roll A Part Of Your Winter Diet (Recipe Video))

The dates cake recipe is one of the simplest cake recipes available. The delectable cake is made with basic ingredients that are readily available in our kitchens. Although the recipe calls for sugar, you can omit it entirely and make a delicious sugar-free cake.

5. Dates Crumble

This delectable date crumble recipe is here to satisfy your taste buds. This dessert recipe is sure to please a crowd and can be made in under 15 minutes.





Try out these delicious date recipes, and let us know which one was your favourite!