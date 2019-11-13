Diabetes Diet: Make This Sugar-Free Date Roll A Part Of Your Winter Diet (Recipe Video)

Dates contain high amount of fibre and potassium, which can benefit diabetics

Diabetics are often advised against eating high-calorie and high-sugar foods as they may lead to increased blood sugar level. Diabetes develops when there is an inadequate amount of insulin in the body, due to which sugar remains unattended to and gets stored in the blood stream. A diabetes diet, ideally, should contain healthy foods with low-sugar content. Resisting desserts can be quite difficult, especially during winters. There is some sense of comfort you get from eating desserts during chilly days that is incomprehensible. To help diabetics experience the same, here is a recipe of a delicious sweet (mithai) that is completely sugar free! This is a date roll made with dates paste and no sugar.







But, Can Diabetics Eat Dates?



Since dates have relatively high calorie and natural sugar content as compared to other fruits, it is not really a good idea to gorge on them. However, if you limit your intake to 2-3 dates a day, it should not be harmful, says Dr. Mukta Vasistha, H.O.D, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Also, the high-fibre and potassium content of dates can actually prove beneficial for diabetics. And, the sweetness of this fruit can help diabetes relish a dessert without consuming refined sugar.





Date Roll



This healthy sweet is made by cooking dates in ghee (clarified butter) and mixing the paste with roasted nuts like walnuts, cashews and almonds. The recipe is shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi who posted the recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.



Make this delicious winter dessert with dates and taste it whenever your sweet tooth nudges you to eat something sweet. Remember to eat it in moderation.









Watch: Sugar-Free Date Roll Recipe Video:



