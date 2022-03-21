Think about a refreshing drink, the first thing that would come to mind is lemonade or 'nimbu pani'. Well, yes! This amazing drink is soothing and refreshing to the core. Lemon, being the main ingredient in the drink, hydrates us from within. If you look around and explore, you will find a wide range of lemonade options available in the market and online. Some lemonades are classic while others are a combination with different spices and fruits. To help you choose the right one, here we bring you a list of 5 lemonade options. These lemonade mixes are extremely delicious and whips up a glass of tangy and sweet lemon in a jiffy. So, let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Lemonade Options To Choose From:

1. Sepoy & Co Mixed Lemonade

Let's get started with this flavourful combo set of 12 lemonades with 3 different flavours- Tropical lemonade, classic lemonade, pink rose lemonade. All these flavours are super delectable and refreshing.





2. Raw Pressery Aloe Vera Lemonade

Another delectable and refreshing lemonade option. This lemonade is a perfect blend of Aloe Vera and Lemon, it's the ultimate drink you need to quench your thirst and rejuvenate instantly.





3. Urban Platter Instant Shikanji

Prepared by using lemons, sugar, cumin, green cardamom, salt, basil seeds, this beverage recipe is perfect to freshen your mood and the taste palette.





4. Orika Masala Lemonade

Now here we bring you a handcrafted lemonade infused with a host of tangy spices along with a considerable amount of lemon. Add in one sachet of this in a glass of cold water, mix and there you get your super refreshing drink right in front of you.





5. Dryfii Natural Spray Dried Organic Lemon Powder

This lemonade powder is made with 100% natural and spray dried lemon powder. Besides using it in lemonades, you can also use it in a variety of recipes, curries, tarts and more.



