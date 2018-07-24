5 Shades Of Lemonade: Add A Twist To Your Lemonade With These 5 Quirky Recipes

Lemonade lovers, raise your hand! When it comes to refreshing delights, lemonade is the perfect go-to drink. Loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, lemonade has the potential to make you feel refreshed. If you wish to add some more flavours to your lemonade, we've here to help. Bring out your fruit basket and refresh yourself with quirky lemonades of different varieties. Here's how you can transform your classic beverage of lemonade in five unusual ways:





Pink Lemonade





This pretty-looking lemonade, all garbed in pink, should be your next drink. Made with fresh and delicious strawberries, it works well as a morning tonic. The powerful combination of lemon and strawberries can also be very rejuvenating for the skin.





Pink Lemonade Recipe





3 teaspoon sugar

1 lemon glass water

Half teaspoon Salt

3 strawberries

Add sugar and salt to the lemon water and blend it with the fresh-cut strawberries. Serve it with ice.





(Also Read: Eat Strawberries to Get Rid of Bad Cholesterol)





A post shared by VonEva [Eva Schubert] (@voneva_cakecouture) on Jul 20, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Yellow Lemonade





Made with the goodness of mango and lemon, this quirky lemonade recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Add sugar in it to give it an extra sweet touch.





Yellow Lemonade Recipe





3 teaspoon sugar

1 glass lemon water

Half teaspoon Salt

1 fresh-cut/mango

Add sugar and salt to the lemon water and blend it with the fresh-cut mango pieces. Serve it with ice.





(Also Read: 10 Best Raw Mango Recipes)





A post shared by Anika Rahman (@cosmic_hippos) on Jul 16, 2018 at 7:20am PDT





Green Lemonade





This one's for all the health-conscious people out there. If you're looking for weight-loss friendly drinks and fresh pressed juices, green lemonade will be a good option to go for.





Green Lemonade Recipe





3 teaspoon sugar

1 glass lemon water

Half teaspoon Salt

Handful of coriander leaves

Add sugar and salt to the lemon water and blend it with the finely cut coriander leaves. Serve it with ice.





(Also Read: 4 Ways to Use Coriander for Beautiful Skin)





A post shared by Restograf (@restograf.ro) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:17am PDT





Black Lemonade





Fuelled with charcoal, it looks like the gothic version of the classic lemon beverage. You may ask, why charcoal? Well, it is one of the best detoxifying drinks out there having a plethora of benefits. It alleviates bloating and acts as a natural teeth cleanser.





Black Lemonade Recipe





3 teaspoon sugar

1 glass lemon water

Half teaspoon Salt

1 tsp of activated charcoal powder

Add sugar and salt to the lemon water and blend it with the activated charcoal powder. Serve it with ice.





(Also Read: Activated Charcoal in My Juice)





A post shared by Moose Social Pub (@moose_social_pub) on May 6, 2018 at 4:25am PDT





Orange Lemonade





This unique combination of orange and lemon is sure to give you a tangy taste. Make the most of its citrusy flavours and feel refreshed.





Orange Lemonade Recipe





3 teaspoon sugar

1 glass lemon water

Half teaspoon Salt

1 fresh-cut orange

Add sugar and salt to the lemon water and blend it with fresh-cut orange pieces. Serve it with ice.





(Also Read: Drink Up the Goodness of Orange Juice)





A post shared by Healthy Food (@healthyfood_vs_junkfood) on Jul 23, 2018 at 10:38pm PDT





So the next time you make some lemonade for yourself, bring these quirky recipes to your rescue and get going!







