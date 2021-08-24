Among all the food trends of 2020, Dalgona Coffee was the one that truly created waves across the internet. The simple yet delicious drink was made by whipping up a frothy coffee mix and then popping it in a glass with ice and milk. The milky delight originally from Korea was then renovated and recreated in many different forms across the globe. And now, another drink inspired by the viral recipe has begun to trend online. The whipped creamy lemonade is the latest food trend on the block, and it surely seems to be the Dalgona coffee of 2021. Take a look:

(Also Read: Dalgona Coffee To Pancake Cereal; 5 Food Trends That Went Viral During Lockdown)





Shared on multiple social media platforms, the whipped lemonade recipe has gone viral in no time. In the past few weeks, we have seen food bloggers create their versions of this yummy treat.





Also known as creamy lemonade or Brazillian lemonade, the recipe uses a handful of ingredients that are easily available at home. Much like Dalgona Coffee, the recipe begins with the creation of a whipped lemonade mix. This creamy mix is then topped with ice cubes, lemon slices, and lots of ice cubes to create a drink that is refreshing and perfect to beat the heat. The whipped lemonade can also be flavoured with all kinds of fruits including strawberries and raspberries for a unique twist.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this whipped lemonade recipe today and enjoy the drink which is slowly becoming the talking point among foodies all over.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Whipped Lemonade aka Creamy Lemonade:

Ingredients:

3 Lemons, juiced

1/4 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 tbsp Sugar (optional)

2 Lemons (thinly sliced)

3 cups Chilled Water

2 cups Ice

Method: