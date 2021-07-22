Have you ever wondered how your favourite celebrity spends his or her free time after work? What do these multi-talented icons do? What are their hobbies and their passions? Katrina Kaif spends her time growing her cosmetic and skincare line. Shraddha Kapoor expresses her love for accessories by doing a bag collaboration. Some stars are food lovers like us, and they grow their love for food by opening restaurants. These celebrities turned restaurateurs are foodies just like us and are found eating their favourite in their restaurants. However, these star-owned restaurants are not only known for their owners but are also known for their service and taste. If you have ever wondered what your favourite celebrity likes then their restaurant is the best place to know more about them.





Priyanka Chopra: Sona





Sona is an Indian restaurant in the heart of New York. Known as a "timeless Indian fare in New York city that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India", Priyanka Chopra was planning the opening of her restaurant for 3 years and it finally opened this year. The restaurant's menu serves dishes like gol gappa shots and butter chicken, becoming a home away from home for Indian foodies.







Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Bastian





Bastian is one of the hottest places to eat in Mumbai. The chain of restaurants is co-owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and she recently opened another outlet in Worli. The restaurant serves one of the best seafood in the city and has become a favourite among celebrities. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karan Johra and Jahnvi Kapoor are often spotted here.





Dharmendra: Garam Dharam Dhaba





Garam Dharam Dhaba is a theme restaurant that is inspired by Dharmendra' movies and the iconic characters he played in his acting career. Launched in 2015 in Delhi, the venture was co-owned by Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta, Dharmendra became a partner of the restaurant and the brand ambassador of the restaurant chain. The place is known for its North Indian cuisine.





Asha Bhosle: Asha's





Asha Bhosle, the critically acclaimed playback singer, became an entrepreneur when she started her renowned chain of restaurants Asha's. The high-end global Indian restaurant chain now has outlets in major cities of the world, with over 13 locations in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar in the Middle East, and Birmingham and Manchester in the UK. It serves classic Indian homecooked meals that Asha Bhosle cherished as a young girl.



Virat Kohli: One8 Commune





One of India's favourite cricketers and current captain of the Indian National cricket team, Virat Kohli, had spread his wings and taken on the role of a restauranteur. He opened the restaurant One8 Commune in Delhi, which serves cuisines from all around the world catering to the global palate of its customer.





The lesson one has learnt is that it takes a lot of skills and efforts to dawn multiple hats and open a restaurant, even for celebrities, and it takes a lot of grit to be a successful restauranteur.