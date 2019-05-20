Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Slips Into 'Food Coma' While Eating Malpua At Mohammed Ali Road

Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed a day of delicious food at Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai

Highlights Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sunday binge came early this time

Shilpa Shetty binged on sweets for Ramadan

Mohammed Ali Road is a haunt of foodies during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan 2019 is going on and Muslims around the world are observing fasts or roza during the day. They start with a sehri before daybreak that is a meal before the fast begins, and after the Sun goes down, they break their fasts with Iftari. In a number of places around the Indian subcontinent, people get together to break their fasts with a lavish Iftar meal which consists of lip-smacking meat dishes as well as rich desserts like phirni, zarda, semiya etc. Desserts are a big part of the Iftar meals, as sweet endings are customary during these meals that are nothing short of festive. Ramadan is the time when Muslims head to a number of popular foodie haunts in cities to grab some delicious goodies and break their fasts.





Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road is one such foodie haunt that is extremely busy during the month of Ramadan. Everyone from the hoi polloi to the biggest celebrities and movie actors in the city, head to this place to get their fill of some amazing chicken and mutton dishes, as well as gooey and rich desserts. Bollywood actor and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a self-confessed food lover, also headed to Mohammed Ali Road this Friday to experience the simple pleasures of indulging in some hot malpuas with some cold, sweetened rabri.

Also Read: Ramadan 2019: Authentic Sheer Khurma And Zarda Pulao Recipes For A Sweet Iftari (Watch Videos)





Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself enjoying the delicious desi dessert on her Instagram page:

The video truly got us drooling! Talking about her Mohammed Ali Road experience, Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Come to #mohammadaliroad after 25 years... this place is bustling with energy and people clamouring to eat the tastiest food and dessert to break their fast during this holy period of #ramzan . So I threw caution to the wind and hit the road and broke the rule of ONLY #sundaybinge as #Sunday came early." (sic) Shetty said that she enjoyed dinner at the famous Noor Mohammadi Hotel and then sampled some sweets at Shabbir's Tawakkal Sweets. As is evident from the video, Shetty went into a 'food coma' induced by the delicious food.





Also Read: Ramadan 2019: Why Is Rose Sherbet A Popular Drink During Ramzan?





What are your favourite foodie spots that you like to visit during Ramadan? Let us know in the comments below!







