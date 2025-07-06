Some people like pizza, some love burgers, and then there are those whose hearts beat only for sushi. If you're someone who gets excited at the sight of a sushi conveyor belt or feels pure joy while dipping nigiri into soy sauce with that perfect wasabi kick, you already know sushi isn't just a dish for you - it's love. Your friends might be craving chole bhature or biryani, but you're secretly checking if any place has good salmon rolls. Wondering if your love for sushi borders on obsession? Let's find out.

Here Are 5 Signs That Prove You're The Ultimate Sushi Lover:

1. You Judge Those Who Have Never Tried To Hold Chopsticks

The moment someone asks for a fork at a sushi place, a tiny part of you gasps dramatically. If that someone is your date, you are probably not calling them back. You are a pro at using chopsticks and are always excited to teach others how to use them. You cannot imagine eating sushi without chopsticks.

2. You Know All The Best Sushi Joints In Your Town

If there's a sushi place in your city, chances are you've already been there. You're the official sushi guide among your friends. From the affordable ones for casual dinner plans to the fine dining ones for special occasions, you know exactly where to go.

Photo: Pexels

3. You Don't Mind Splurging On Expensive Sushi

Some people invest in stocks; you invest in sushi platters. You don't mind enjoying expensive sushi, as long as it tastes good. You would rather get a sushi boat for your birthday than a cake. Eating sushi is an experience you want to enjoy to the fullest.





4. You Dream Of Going To Japan For An Authentic Sushi Experience

Tokyo is on your bucket list, not for Disneyland or cherry blossoms (okay, maybe for them too), but mainly for that fresh sushi made by experienced Japanese chefs. Just imagining a piece of perfect salmon sushi makes you want to book flight tickets right away. Craving one already? Japan might be far, but your favourite sushi is just a tap away on a food delivery app.

5. You're Always Saying "Sushi Khaane Chale"

It doesn't matter what time of day it is, your go-to phrase with friends, cousins, dates, or colleagues is - "Sushi khaane chale?" Birthdays, anniversaries, heartbreaks, good days, bad days - sushi is the solution to everything. Even if no one is free to join you, you're happy ordering your favourite maki rolls to enjoy in bed while watching your favourite show.

If you could relate to all these points, congratulations - you are officially one of the biggest sushi lovers out there. Now go on, treat yourself to that dragon roll you've been craving all day. Head to your favourite restaurant or order online. After all, life is too short to say no to sushi.