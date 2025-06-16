Traditional Japanese sushi consists of two simple yet important ingredients - raw fish and rice. It is known for its delicate textures and delicious flavour. However, sushi is no longer limited to Japan and has been embraced by foodies all over the world. When something like this happens, every dish goes through some changes, as the locals learn the recipe and experiment with it, adding a touch of their own style. Now we have incredible styles of sushi - from fillings to presentation - on the menu of many popular cafes and restaurants in India and around the world.





Since many Indians only eat vegetarian food, there are many fabulous vegetarian sushi options you can try to enjoy the taste and experience of sushi, with your own food choices. This International Sushi Day on June 18, 2025, we celebrate the global journey of Japanese sushi with these wonderful and creative vegetarian versions. Whether you're a long-time sushi lover or a curious first timer, these veg rolls will surprise you with how satisfying and delicious they can be, all without fish.

International Sushi Day 2025: Here Are 5 Veg Sushi Rolls You Will Love:

1. Veg Tempura Roll

Crispy, crunchy and full of flavour, the veg tempura roll is absolutely addictive. Filled with deep-fried tempura vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and sweet potato, this roll is wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed. The contrast between the crunchy vegetables and soft rice promises a flavourful experience every single time. Don't forget to dunk it in soy sauce before you take a delicious bite. If you have some sushi-making skills, recreate this at home using our recipe or simply order online using a food delivery app.

2. Shiitake Veggie Roll With Black Rice

If you are a fan of all things umami, this will be your favourite vegetarian sushi. The layer of black rice adds a bit of drama, a sticky texture and a gourmet touch to this sushi. The chewy and flavourful mushrooms will make you forget chicken or any other non-vegetarian filling. Get your chopsticks ready for this delightful veg sushi.

3. Avocado And Cream Cheese Roll

If you are not fond of intense flavours and would prefer something mild and creamy, order this sushi for your table. Avocado and cream cheese have a complimenting flavour profile that is subtle yet rich. Pair this sushi with pickled radish served on the side, and you might just gobble up the entire plate of this mouthwatering treat.

4. Teriyaki Tofu Roll

Another delightful vegetarian filling you can choose for your sushi is some silky tofu, marinated in tasty teriyaki sauce for an extra kick of flavour. This is packed in sticky rice and seaweed with some julienned veggies. Try this sushi and if you like tofu, you might fall in love with this one.

5. Vegan California Roll

A plant-based take on the iconic California Roll, this version replaces crab with ingredients like shredded tofu, avocado, and cucumber. Some chefs also use jackfruit to replicate the texture of seafood. It's delicious and perfect for vegans who love sushi. Head to any good cafe or restaurant with vegan sushi options or order online at home for a delicious meal.





This International Sushi Day, let's celebrate this dish that is nothing short of a work of art, with incredible textures and flavours all packed in every single bite. No matter whether you like it with fish, crab, vegetarian fillings or completely vegan, there are tasty options available for all sushi lovers. Happy International Sushi Day 2025!





