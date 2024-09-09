We all love soft, warm chapatis straight off the pan, but with our busy lives, enjoying them fresh can be a challenge. To keep them warm, most homes now use casseroles so we can still have that fresh chapati feel even after some time. But, storing chapatis in a casserole can make them soggy because of the moisture, and no one wants to serve or eat that. It's a daily struggle for many of us, but don't stress! We've got a few easy tips that'll help you keep your chapatis soft and fluffy, without all the extra moisture. Let's dive into these quick hacks!





Here Are 5 Tips To Keep Your Rotis Soft and Moisture-Free In Casserole:

1. Let the Steam Out First

Don't put hot rotis straight into the casserole. The heat will create steam, which leads to soggy rotis. Instead, after baking, place the roti on a mesh sieve or wire rack. This gives the steam time to escape before the roti goes into the casserole. Repeat this for each one, and your rotis will stay nice and dry.

2. Go for a Bigger Casserole

Using a casserole that's bigger than your rotis can make a big difference. The extra space lets steam spread out and settle around the rotis instead of making them wet. A little extra room is all you need to keep them dry.

3. Layer with a Cloth

Place a cloth at the bottom of your casserole before adding your rotis. Then, cover the rotis with another cloth. This helps trap the steam and keep it away from the rotis, so they stay dry and soft for longer.

4. Use a Plate or Stand

Here's another smart trick: Place a small stainless-steel plate or rack inside the casserole. Wrap your rotis in a cloth and place them on top. This keeps them elevated, allowing any moisture to collect below, not on your rotis.

5. Butter Paper or Foil for the Win

Butter paper or aluminium foil can also be super helpful. Fold it into two or three layers and place it at the bottom of the casserole. Then, wrap your rotis in a cloth and place them on top. This will stop moisture from ruining your rotis.





Next time you're storing rotis, try these tips and enjoy soft, fluffy rotis without any moisture mess. Happy cooking!