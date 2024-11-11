Pickles are like that secret ingredient that makes any meal better. Whether it's dal rice or paratha, a dollop of pickle can turn even the simplest dishes into something special. And let's be real, every Indian household has a jar of pickles at all times. While there are tons of pickles out there, winter calls for one in particular - Gajar Ka Achar (Carrot Pickle). It's not just delicious, it's also a seasonal treat. Though the way we make pickles is changing with time, nothing beats the traditional, sun-dried method. But, if you're craving that perfect Gajar Ka Achar this winter, we've got you covered with these super helpful tips to ensure your pickle lasts through the season.

How to Make Gajar Ka Achar Like a Pro: 5 Tips You Need to Know:

1. Choose the Right Carrots

Making Gajar Ka Achar isn't difficult, but you've got to start with the right carrots. Skip the thin ones and go for thicker carrots. If you notice any white parts in the middle, cut them out. They can affect the taste, so it's best to get rid of them before you start.

2. Clean Your Carrots Properly

Before you start, make sure to peel and wash the carrots thoroughly. Rinse them in clean water two to three times. Here's a little trick: wash them in hot water with a pinch of salt first. It'll make sure they're extra clean, and trust us, it helps the pickle last much longer.

3. Don't Overdo the Mustard

A little mustard goes a long way in Gajar Ka Achar, but don't go overboard. If you're making a pickle with 1 kg of carrots, use just one teaspoon of mustard. Too much can give the pickle a bitter taste, and we don't want that, do we?

4. Roast the Spices Before Using Them

Pickles are all about those bold, flavorful spices. To really bring out the flavours, roast fennel, fenugreek, mustard, and mustard seeds before grinding them. This extra step gives your pickle a richer taste that will have everyone coming back for more.

5. Dry the Carrots in the Sun

If you want your pickle to last for months, you have to dry the carrots in the sun after steaming them. Don't dry them completely - just enough so there's no moisture left. This helps preserve the pickle and keeps it from going bad.

Gajar Ka Achar Recipe | How To Make Gajar Ka Achar

Start by peeling the carrots and cutting them into finger-length pieces. Then, mix all your ingredients together and store the mixture in a clean jar. Keep the jar in the sun for a week, and remember to shake it up once a day so the oil blends with the carrots. For extra tips on making Gajar Ka Achar, click here.





Gajar Ka Achar can be made in various ways. You can boil or steam the carrots before pickling, but always remember the key-dry them in the sun. Otherwise, the moisture can spoil your pickle. Also, always use a dry spoon to scoop out your pickle, and you'll be good to go!





Let this winter be all about that perfect Gajar Ka Achar, and don't forget to enjoy it long after the season ends!