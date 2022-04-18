Eggs have been a part of our diet since forever. They can be used in both sweet and savoury recipes, from thickening custards to acting as a binder for meatballs; eggs have endless uses in the kitchen. However, think eggs and one of the first dishes that come to our minds is the humble omelette. Break, mix, pour and flip: the classic breakfast egg is ready to be devoured. While eggs proudly enjoy the reputation as one of the best breakfast recipes, there is always space for adding more into the health and flavour quotient of the same. Want to take your breakfast eggs a notch higher? Stuff them with ingredients like chicken, broccoli, mushroom and more. Here is a list of stuffed omelette recipes that'll take your breakfast meal to the next level!





(Also read: Easy Breakfast Recipes: 5 Boiled Egg Recipes For Quick And Easy Breakfast)

Eggs are considered great for breakfast.

5 Stuffed Omelette Recipes That'll Make Morning More Delicious:

1. Chicken Stuffed Omelette: (Our Recommendation)

If eggs weren't filling enough on their own, add stuffed chicken in them to increase the protein content and upgrade your breakfast meal. A hearty twist on the desi masala omelette recipe, this recipe is loaded with juicy chicken chunks along with fiery masalas which make it wholesome and indulging to the core. Click here for the recipe.

2. Egg And Broccoli Omelette:

A fibrous and nutritious omelette to start the day with, the broccoli omelette recipe is a must add to your breakfast routine. While the egg provides the essential complete proteins, broccoli and other vegetables add fibre and taste. You can have it with or without bread, the choice is yours! Click here for the recipe.





3. Mushroom And Cheese Omelette:

Cheesy and creamy, the mushroom cheese omelette is an indulgent way to start the day. The texture of cooked mushroom and cheese goes well together and adds to the list of benefits of plain eggs. Relish with toasted bread or even roll it up inside a chapatti for a quick snack fix. Click here for the recipe.





(Also read: Cooking Tips: 7 Mind-Blowing Egg Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier)

Eggs cab be stuffed with different ingredients.

4. Spanish Omelette:

A meal on its own, Spanish omelette is a stellar dish to make when you want a quick breakfast that'll fill you up for long. A delicious Spanish recipe, the omelette is made with potatoes stuffed inside the layer of an egg. Potatoes, egg and onion are sautéed together in butter and then added to the egg, this can be cooked with such simple ingredients and in a jiffy for breakfast. Click here for the recipe.





5. Eggplant Omelette:

Eggplant might not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those who like it, they won't mind adding it to almost all dishes, eggs included! Packed with tantalising spices and pulpy eggplant (baingan), you will never go back to cooking the regular egg omelette once you try this one. Give your omelette a delicious spin with this stellar street-style eggplant omelette. Click here for the recipe.





There you go, try these delish stuffed omelette recipes for your next breakfast. Which one did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.