Rice is often paired with curries, vegetables, and other gravy dishes. However, grains of rice do not just belong to the savoury world. Rice is versatile and can also be used to make some of the most incredible sweet dishes around the world. From puddings to cakes to beverages, these dishes are comforting, delicious, and filling. If you are a fan of rice and desserts, you will love these dishes! Read on to discover more about the 'sweeter' side of rice.

Here Are 5 Incredible Sweet Recipes Made Using Rice:

1. Mochi

Mochi is a popular bun-shaped Japanese rice dessert made using mochigome, a short-grain glutinous rice. The sticky rice is first steamed, then pounded into a paste, and finally molded into the desired shape, usually a ball. It can also be made using glutinous rice flour (mochiko) to reduce the effort. Mochi has a soft and chewy texture with a delicious filling inside, typically sweetened red bean paste, or other flavours like mango and strawberry. In Japan, mochi is frequently served during the New Year.

Also Read: This Unique Ice Cream Ball Has Taken Over The Internet As The Latest Viral Food Trend

2. Mango Sticky Rice

Another delicious, sweet dish prepared using glutinous rice is the popular Thai Mango Sticky Rice. This dish is made with glutinous rice, fresh mango, and coconut milk. The texture of the sweet, gooey sticky rice works well with the luscious coconut sauce and refreshing slices of mango. Click here for the recipe.

3. Horchata

Horchata is a rice-based beverage popular in Spain and Mexico. It is made with rice, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar, and water. You get a creamy texture from the rice and distinct flavours of the cinnamon. To make this drink, rice is blended with hot water and cinnamon. The mix is then refrigerated overnight. Next, it is strained, and other ingredients are added. The beverage is served chilled.

4. Rice Kheer

Rice kheer is a popular rice pudding in India, especially prepared during festivals or celebrations. Rice kheer is one of those magical dishes that requires only a handful of ingredients yet results in something super delicious and heavenly. Here is the full recipe.

5. Rice Custard

Rice custard is a baked rice pudding recipe with eggs. It is creamy and comforting, perfect for enjoying in winter. You can also chill it overnight before serving if you do not want a hot dessert. The recipe includes eggs, cooked white medium-grain rice, milk, and other ingredients combined and baked in the oven.

Also Read: 17 Best Rice Recipes | 17 Top Rice Recipes | Easy Rice Recipes





How many of these sweet rice dishes have you already tried? Share with us in the comments section.