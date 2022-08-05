Foodies love to take the weekend as an opportunity to experiment in the kitchen and make new recipes. If you are someone who is looking to try out easy and delicious recipes at home, then we have got your back! Today, we have created a list of exciting variations of chicken fried rice that is bound to be a lip-smacking treat. If the combination of chicken and rice brings you comfort, then these Asian-inspired chicken fried recipes should be in your recipe book. The key ingredients of these fried rice recipes are rice, chicken and vegetables! The only difference is the tantalising spices and sauces that are used to add a tasty zing to the fried rice.











Here're 5 Chicken Fried Rice Recipes You Must Try:

1. Classic Chicken Fried Rice







We all are familiar with this version of chicken fried rice. To make the classic fried rice, all you have to do is bring together the vegetables, chicken and rice in soya sauce, chilli sauce and vinegar and the chicken fried rice is ready!











Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Fried Rice.

2. Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice (Our Recommendation)







The tantalising flavour of schezwan sauce is what makes this fried rice hot and spicy! Just follow the classic fried rice recipe and add a dollop of schezwan sauce. Fry the ingredients till the rice absorbs the spice.











Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice.

3. Burnt Garlic Chicken Fried Rice







With the earthy flavours of burnt garlic, this chicken fried rice is doused in garlic cloves to make it taste even more delicious. All you have to do is fry some garlic in oil before you start the fried rice prep.











Click here for the full recipe of Burnt Garlic Chicken Fried Rice.





4. Nasi Goreng







This delicacy from Bali comes with the veggie crunch of cabbage, bok choy, lime leaves and carrots. This rendition of chicken fried rice is made of a spicy paste that is bound to make you sweat.











Click here for the full recipe of Nasi Goreng.





5. Thai Chicken Fried Rice







Another delicious version of chicken fried rice, this fried rice comes with the zest of lemon, the spiciness of green chillies along with deliciousness of the chicken stock. This Thai chicken fried rice would go wonderful with Thai gravies like Thai curry.











Click here for the full recipe for Thai Chicken Fried Rice.











Try out these chicken fried recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!



