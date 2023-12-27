Today, our kitchen is equipped with many great appliances that have made our everyday cooking easier. Toasters, mixers, food processors, ovens, and microwaves are among the appliances whose demand has significantly increased in present times. We use everything according to our convenience. When it comes to microwaves specifically, they are now a staple in most households, making cooking easy for everyone - from housewives to bachelors. This appliance is no longer limited to just heating food; it now offers facilities for baking, grilling, and toasting. Microwaves have made kitchen tasks much more manageable than before. If you are planning to buy a new microwave and currently do not own one, it's important to know some crucial things beforehand.





Here Are 5 Things To Consider While Buying Microwave:

1. Types of Microwaves







The biggest challenge people face when buying a microwave is deciding which type to choose. There are three types of microwaves, each functioning differently and providing facilities ranging from simple cooking to baking. Let's take a look at the types of microwaves.











Solo Microwave





This type of microwave is small and has simple features. A solo microwave is used for heating and defrosting simple cooked food. Its price is also lower compared to other types of microwaves.











Grill Microwave





A grill microwave has additional features, and its price is slightly higher than a solo microwave. It is excellent for grilling meat and softening vegetables. In addition to simple cooking, you can prepare items like kebabs, rice, pasta, and popcorn in a grill microwave. It is also helpful for heating food and defrosting.











Convection Microwave





A convection microwave has a fan and a heating element that work together to spread air evenly inside the microwave. Convection microwaves are best for grilling and baking, and they are suitable for all types of cooking functions. The price of a convection microwave is higher than that of a solo or grill microwave.

2. Size

Select a microwave based on the size of your family. If your family consists of 2-3 people, you can choose a 2 to 3-litre, i.e. a small microwave. If your family is larger, consider purchasing a medium-sized microwave.





3. Automatic Sensor

Pay attention to the automatic sensor while buying a microwave. Microwaves with automatic sensors automatically switch off after the food is completely cooked or heated, ensuring that the food doesn't burn and stays hot even if taken out after some time.





4. Child Safety Lock

For those with small children at home, it is crucial to consider the child safety lock when buying a microwave. This feature helps prevent electrical accidents in the oven.





5. Power Consumption

While every microwave has a power setting, if you plan to cook food in bulk for more people, choose a microwave with higher voltage.





Now go get a microwave that's perfect for your kitchen!