Our kitchen is filled with all kinds of useful appliances that we may no longer be able to imagine our life without. While most appliances are quite useful, there is one appliance that is very important -- the refrigerator. If you think about it, most of our food is stored inside the refrigerator, especially everything perishable. Be it raw fruits and veggies, dairy products like milk, paneer, butter and ice cream, jams, sauces, raw meat, water, ice cubes, leftovers, and so many other foods, they all go in the refrigerator. Since this single appliance is responsible for keeping so many foods fresh, it is important to take care of our refrigerator. This will help improve the performance and increase the lifespan of the fridge. Check out some things that you can do regularly to maintain a well-functioning refrigerator.

Here Are 5 Thing To Do For A Well-Functioning Refrigerator:

1. Clean The Condenser Coils

Condenser coils are located on the back or bottom of the refrigerator and help cool the refrigerant (a cooling agent that absorbs heat and produces cool air). Because of their location, these coils easily get covered in dust and dirt. It is important to clean these coils twice a year to help extend the life of your fridge. Make sure to unplug the fridge before cleaning the coils with a vacuum cleaner or brush.

2. Clean The Fridge Door Gasket

The gasket is a rubber seal strip on the fridge door, providing insulation and keeping cool air in and warm air out. With time, these strips undergo wear and tear and become dry and cracked. This can allow more hot air to enter the fridge, which can reduce the fridge's efficiency and performance. Make sure you regularly clean the gasket with a damp cloth and soap if required.

3. Do Not Block The Refrigerator Vents

Another important part of a well-functioning fridge is the vents, which help the cool air to circulate inside the fridge. Vents are usually located on the inside wall of the fridge and at the top of the freezer. It is important that the vents are not blocked by foods or boxes, or the airflow from the vents will get obstructed. Also, regularly clean the vents as these can get dirty with time, causing uneven cooling and making your fridge work harder.

4. Do Not Crowd The Fridge

For a fridge that functions well for long, it is important to neither put too much load on your fridge nor keep it too empty. Try to keep the fridge about three-quarters full, maintaining some space between the items stored. Overstuffing the fridge can obstruct the airflow inside, reducing energy efficiency and cooling.

5. Address Any Problems With The Fridge

Sometimes there may be small issues with the functioning of the fridge that we may procrastinate addressing as long as the fridge is still working. This can impact the efficiency of the machine and the lifespan of the fridge. Whether a non-functioning vent or a loose door, it is important to seek servicing immediately to fix the problem and ensure the fridge is working well.

Follow these tips and your fridge will remain in good condition for a longer period.