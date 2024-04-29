In this scorching heat, saving our produce from getting rotten becomes our utmost goal. In summer, food and produce spoil quickly because of the constant heat and humidity. Shopping in bulk can seem like a good option if you hate daily or weekly trips to the grocery store, but it could lead to wastage if you don't store your produce wisely. Now whether you have a small fridge or have bought way more groceries than required, fret not. We have made a list of 5 easy ways to store vegetables without a fridge this summer.





Also Read: 9 Common Foods You Call Vegetables Are Actually Fruits

Try storing your vegetables in a clay pot to keep the moisture at bay.

Photo Credit: Unsplash



Here Are 5 Ways To Store Vegetables Without a Fridge This Summer:

1. Store Traditionally

If you want to store vegetables without a refrigerator, try using traditional methods. Store your veggies in clay pots or earthen containers to keep things naturally cool and balanced. Make sure to line them with a clean cloth or paper to soak up any extra water. This will also create the perfect environment for veggies like potatoes, onions, and garlic to stay fresh longer.

2. Ventilate The Area

Proper air circulation is important to keep vegetables fresh and crisp. In your house, choose a cool, well-ventilated corner that is away from direct sunlight and sources of heat. Use baskets, wooden crates, or mesh bags to allow easy airflow, preventing moisture buildup and extending the shelf life of leafy greens, herbs, and veggies.

3. Wrap And Protect

Vegetables like spinach, coriander, or fenugreek leaves, that are prone to wilting, should be wrapped in a slightly damp cloth or paper towel. This helps retain moisture and prevents wilting, ensuring your greens remain vibrant and flavorful for days.

Store fruits and vegetables separately to avoid spoilage.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Be Mindful Of Storage

While storing your vegetables, make sure to keep them away from ethylene-producing fruits like mangoes, bananas, and tomatoes, which can hasten the ripening process of nearby vegetables. Store these fruits separately from other vegetables to prevent premature spoilage. Please regularly check your stored vegetables for signs of decay and remove any spoiled ones immediately to prevent them from affecting others.

5. Consume Fresh

There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of harvesting fresh vegetables from your own garden. Freshly harvested vegetables tend to have a longer shelf life than those that have been sitting on store shelves for days. In fact, leave the roots intact on vegetables like carrots and beets until you are ready to use them, as this helps retain freshness and moisture in them.





Also Read: 5 Vegetables You Should Always Cook And Consume To Gain Full Nutrition





Can you think of any other way to store your vegetables without a fridge? Let us know in the comments below!