Who doesn't love South Indian food? It is healthy, delicious and easy to make, making it a favourite for many in Indian households. From crispy dosas to fluffy idlis to spicy sambars to tangy rasam, South Indian food always comfort and warmth to our souls. Of all the varieties, there is one that stands apart for its unique taste and texture – its sooji vada! These crispy, golden fritters are made with semolina (sooji) and are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks or even appetizers for special occasions. Making these vadas at home can be tricky, but not anymore! If you are struggling to make sooji vadas at home, then fret not! Here are 5 things to keep in mind that will make you a Sooji Vada pro in no time!





Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Sooji Vada At Home

1. Use Fine Sooji (Semolina)

To make perfect, crispy sooji vadas at home, you need to have a smooth and consistent batter which comes with fine sooji. Coarse sooji can make your dish grainy and result in uneven cooking which can ruin your eating experience. If you choose fine sooji, it will absorb water uniformly and ensure that your vadas are smooth and delightful in texture. So, the next time you are in the market, look for sooji with fine grains to make these delightful vadas at home.

2. Be Mindful Of Batter Consistency

The batter's consistency plays an important role in achieving vadas that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. While making the batter, make sure it is not too runny but the perfect amount of thick. If your batter is too runny, your vadas will absorb too much oil during frying and become greasy. If the batter is too thick, the vadas might become too dry or dense. To make the perfect batter, add water gradually while mixing sooji with other ingredients.

3. Rest The Batter

After you have prepared the batter, make sure to let it rest for at least 15-20 minutes. This resting time will help sooji to soak up all the moisture, and become softer, which would result in fluffy vadas. If you let your vada batter rest, this would also let other ingredients meld together and increase flavours.

4. Add Ingredients Mindfully

To increase the flavour and texture of your vadas, add the ingredients in your vada batter but not without thinking. Add ingredients like chopped onions, green chillies, ginger and curry leaves for a delicious flavour blast. Moreover, you can also add a pinch of baking soda to the batter. Baking soda creates bubbles in the batter resulting in lighter and fluffier vadas. But, make sure not to overdo the ingredients as it could make it harder to shape the vadas in your desired form.

5. Fry At The Right Temperature

Frying the vadas at the right temperature is important to get that crispy exterior. Fry them in medium-hot oil to get that perfect golden brown colour. If the oil is too hot, the vadas will brown quickly on the outside but remain uncooked from the inside. If the oil is too hot, the vadas will become too oily and greasy. To know if the oil is ready for frying or not, drop a small amount of batter into it. If it rises to the surface and starts cooking the drop, it is ready for frying. If not, then wait for a couple of minutes.





