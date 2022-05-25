Let's agree - a trip to Mumbai remains incomplete without having a bite of vada pav. Aloo bonda (aloo pakoda), stuffed between a pav and served with fiery garlic chutney and green chilli - vada pav defines comfort for Mumbaikars. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that vada pav is the most popular street food in Mumbai and now its popularity is such that we get it in almost every part of the country. You will find various QSR chains serving vada pav in almost every metro city. That's not all. You will also find recipes on the internet that experiment with the classic vada pav recipe. We recently came across one such delicious experiment that left us wanting more. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. It is called chicken vada pav. Here the regular vada pav is given a meaty makeover to make it yet more palatable. Sounds delicious, right? So, without further ado, let's check out the recipe.





Also Read: Vada Pav Pakora Recipe: A Twist In The Popular Mumbai Street Food That You'll Love

How To Make Chicken Vada Pav At Home:

To make chicken vada pav, we need pav, minced chicken, besan, salt, red chilli, ginger garlic paste, green chutney, curry leaves, green chilli, turmeric powder, coriander powder, hing and mustard seeds.

To start with, heat oil in a kadhai and add hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilli, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and ginger-garlic paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes.





Now add this masala mix and salt to the minced chicken and mix. Make small roundels out of the chicken mix. Keep aside. Make a besan batter with turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and water. Now, dip the chicken balls in the batter and fry until it turns golden brown in colour.





Cut a pav from the centre, spread green chutney on each slice and stuff with the chicken balls. Serve hot.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header.





For more such experimental vada pav recipes, click here. Let us know which of these experimental vada pav recipes you liked the most.