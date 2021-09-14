Indian street food is full of delicious snacks from all over the country. It is filled with a variety of flavours and the list can be never-ending! Momos, chaat papdi, idli, aloo tikki, dhokla and more, we can never have enough of it. What is more unique about it, is that the same dish can be made in so many different ways that each tastes unique. Take, for instance, gol gappe. They are also known as pani puri and puchka and each of these dishes have its unique taste. Similarly, we have so many varieties of vada and each tastes better than the other. We have curated a list of these crispy and round vadas that would satisfy your need to eat something yummy any day.





Here Are 7 Vadas Recipes To Try From:

Mirchi Vada is one of the most popular street foods of Rajasthan. They are made using a special kind of green chillies. These green chillies are as big as bell peppers and filled with masala aloo stuffing. The stuffed green chillies are then coated in besan batter and deep-fried.





Medu vada is popular around the country and is especially popular in South India. These crispy, fried, savoury doughnut-like rounds are served with piping hot sambhar curry, chilled coconut chutney as well as garlic chutney as accompaniments. These South Indian vadas are made with black gram (dhuli urad).

Sabudana vada tastes great with pudina chutney.

Sabudana vada is a classic breakfast or evening snack, this can be easily made for your vrat cravings too. These round crispy vadas made of tapioca pearls and mashed aloo are loaded with carbs that shall fuel you with energy for the entire day.





Kalmi vada is a delicious Rajasthani snack that has high protein content. They are made from four types of dal, chana, masur,moong and toor. Besan and cabbage are used to bind these crispy vadas so that they don't break. You can serve it with some pudina chutney or imli chutney.





Batata vada is the go-to street snack of Maharashtra that people love all over India love. This snack is made of mashed spicy potatoes that are coated in besan batter and then deep-fried. The use of potato is what gives the name of this dish as potato translates to batata in Marathi.

Kat vada comes with a spicy gravy.

Kat vada is another Maharashtrian street food classic. These kat vadas are known to be local of Kolhapur and are popular for their unique masaledaar taste. They are a curry-based snack that is mashed batata vadas dipped in spicy gravy.





Parippu vada is a popular tea-time snack from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These vadas are made of toor dal and have a distinctive taste thanks to the use of spinach and dill leaves. They are also known as the crispier version of the classic medu vadas.











