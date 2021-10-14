The weekdays can be extremely hectic for us all. We crave something delicious to finish a long day, but the working day takes a toll on us and therefore we don't have the time to cook something elaborate. However, that doesn't mean weeknight dinners should be boring! What we need is a delicious dinner recipe that can be quickly made without much hassle. Don't worry, we have got your back! Try out this delicious onion sabji for dinner. You can pair it with some fresh roti or hot steamed rice and enjoy a complete and wholesome meal.





Also Read: Reddit User Posts A Video Of Dog Buying Fruits, Netizens Are In Awe





Onion sabji is a delicious treat from the desert state of India - Rajasthan. Since the arid region has very few vegetables cultivated, even something as basic as onion can become the show-stealer in a dish. You can easily make this Onion Sabji with minimum ingredients that are available in your pantry. It doesn't even take a lot of time to prepare. This onion sabji has a creamy and spicy yoghurt-based gravy that compliments the onion flavours. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and make this recipe at home.

You can use whole onions in this recipe.

How To Make Onion Sabji | Rajasthani Onion Sabji Recipe:

Start by whisking yoghurt and water till it is combined. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt to the yoghurt mixture. Place a pan on the heat, saute cumin seeds in ghee. Add ginger, garlic, green chillies and stir for a minute. Add the onions, you can either slice them or put whole onions in the curry. Continue to cook the onions until the onions turn into a lovely brown colour. Pour the yoghurt mixture and increase the flame. Allow the onions to cook till the moisture has been absorbed. The curry is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Onion Sabji.





Sounds easy, right? Recreate these delicious onion sabji at home! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.