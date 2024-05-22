Our Indian palates are immune to a burst of flavours, something that we can easily get with a bowl full of chaat. In fact, the first thing that comes to our mind when we hear the word “street food” is chaat. The sweet and spicy flavours of chutney, curd and other ingredients create a lip-smacking combination. The best part about chaat is that you can easily prepare it at home and it can make an easy appetizer for your soirees. Of all the things made easy, it is katori chaat that stands out on the list. You must also know it by the names of basket or tokri chaat. One of the USPs of preparing this chaat recipe at home is that you can make it ahead in advance and use it whenever required.





If you are someone who is interested in preparing katori chaat at home, then we have come to your rescue. Whether you are new to cooking or just want to brush up your skills, these easy tips to make katori chaat at home will make you feel like a pro!

Knead the dough using a combination of maida and sooji.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Tasty Katori Chaat At Home

1. Prepare The Dough Mindfully

The star ingredient of this dish, katori, is made with dough so make sure to master it. To achieve the perfect crispiness in the katoris, use a combination of maida (all-purpose flour) and sooji (semolina) to give the katoris their signature crunch. All you have to do is mix one cup of maida with two tablespoons of sooji. Then add a dash of salt, oil and water, and knead the mixture into a smooth, firm dough. Make sure to let it rest for at least 20 minutes before shaping them into katoris.

2. Shape The Katoris Correctly

Shaping the katoris with precision can ensure that your dish is cooked evenly and holds its shape. But, honestly, that can seem like a task. To make sure you mould your katoris market-style, use a small steel bowl or a metal ladle. This will shape the dough mixture into small, perfect bowls. Roll the dough into small circles and place each circle over the back of a greased ladle or steel bowl. Press the dough gently to form a bowl shape, and it's done!

3. Fry On Right Temperature

Frying the katoris at the right temperature is essential to achieve the signature golden-brown crispy texture. Heat the oil on medium heat and test it by dropping a small piece of dough into the oil. If it rises to the surface slowly, the oil is perfect for frying. Fry the moulded katoris until they are cooked and golden brown. Make sure the oil is at the perfect temperature. If it is too hot, the katoris will burn; if it's too cool, they will absorb too much oil and become greasy.

Make a flavourful filling using vegetables and chutneys to fill your katoris.

4. Prepare A Flavourful Filling

Enhance the flavour of your katoris with a flavourful filling. Take a bowl full of boiled chickpeas, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys to create a delightful blend of flavours and textures. In fact, for an extra burst of flavour, add pomegranate seeds and finely chopped coriander. Season the filling with chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and a dash of red chilli powder. Mix the ingredients well, but only before assembling to keep them crunchy and fresh.

5. Assemble The Ingredients

To prevent your katoris from getting soggy, make sure to assemble the ingredients and consume your katori chaat immediately. Place the katoris on a serving plate and fill them with the prepared mixture. Top it with whisked yoghurt, tamarind chutney, and green chutney. Garnish with sev and coriander leaves. This way, you can enjoy your homemade katori chaat in the most perfect way!





